Best Life Brands Continues Record Franchise Development Growth in First Half of 2021

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Life Brands, LLC ("Best Life Brands"), a family of companies focused on the well-being of clients along the continuum of senior care, awarded 47 new franchise agreements across all brands in the first half of 2021, continuing to build on record-breaking numbers from 2020. The impressive franchise development underscores the continued and growing needs of seniors.

"Senior care services have proven to be essential as the senior population grows and their needs diversify," said J.J. Sorrenti, CEO of Best Life Brands. "We are close to doubling the number of franchise agreements we did in 2020, and we are only halfway through 2021. Our franchise owners, caregivers and home office team have worked tirelessly to bring the best care and service to our clients as the demand for our services accelerates."

Highlights of 2021 thus far include:

Best Life Brands plans to continue adding more franchise locations to each brand's roster in the second half of 2021, as well as future franchise-based acquisitions to round out the senior care franchise portfolio.

About Best Life Brands, LLC

Based in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., Best Life Brands, LLC is a holding company that includes ComForCare and At Your Side , premier franchised providers of home care; CarePatrol , the nation's largest franchised senior placement organization; and Blue Moon Estate Sales , the leading estate sale franchise in the U.S., which together include more than 400 franchise locations across the U.S. and Canada. With a private equity investment from The Riverside Company, Best Life Brands is a platform of award-winning complementary businesses that serve people along the continuum of care.

