Best Life Brands Continues Record Franchise Development Growth in First Half of 2021
Signs 47 new franchise agreements across all brands
Jul 12, 2021, 09:30 ET
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Life Brands, LLC ("Best Life Brands"), a family of companies focused on the well-being of clients along the continuum of senior care, awarded 47 new franchise agreements across all brands in the first half of 2021, continuing to build on record-breaking numbers from 2020. The impressive franchise development underscores the continued and growing needs of seniors.
"Senior care services have proven to be essential as the senior population grows and their needs diversify," said J.J. Sorrenti, CEO of Best Life Brands. "We are close to doubling the number of franchise agreements we did in 2020, and we are only halfway through 2021. Our franchise owners, caregivers and home office team have worked tirelessly to bring the best care and service to our clients as the demand for our services accelerates."
Highlights of 2021 thus far include:
- Best Life Brands acquired a new company in the home health space with plans to begin franchising immediately;
- Marketing and franchising veteran Jennifer LoBianco announced as the Senior Vice President of Marketing of Best Life Brands;
- ComForCare and At Your Side, premier franchised providers of home care, signed 14 franchise agreements;
- CarePatrol, the nation's largest franchised senior placement organization, signed nine franchise agreements;
- Blue Moon Estate Sales, the leading estate sale franchise in the U.S., signed 24 franchise agreements; a total of 54 locations now open and operating;
- Blue Moon Estate Sales entered the New Jersey, Florida, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and Nevada markets for the first time;
- Inclusion of ComForCare and CarePatrol in the 2021 Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, ComForCare and At Your Side Home Care certified as a Great Place to Work®, and CarePatrol named a 2021 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review;
- A conversion manager was hired for Blue Moon to help small estate sale business owners learn about the benefits of joining the franchise;
- Media coverage for the brand appeared in Home Healthcare News, HomeCare Magazine, Next Avenue, FranchiseTimes, McKnight's Senior Living, Realtor and more.
Best Life Brands plans to continue adding more franchise locations to each brand's roster in the second half of 2021, as well as future franchise-based acquisitions to round out the senior care franchise portfolio.
About Best Life Brands, LLC
Based in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., Best Life Brands, LLC is a holding company that includes ComForCare and At Your Side, premier franchised providers of home care; CarePatrol, the nation's largest franchised senior placement organization; and Blue Moon Estate Sales, the leading estate sale franchise in the U.S., which together include more than 400 franchise locations across the U.S. and Canada. With a private equity investment from The Riverside Company, Best Life Brands is a platform of award-winning complementary businesses that serve people along the continuum of care.
