Best Life Brands Ends 2022 Surpassing 550 Open Locations and Earning Several Awards

Multi-brand portfolio continues to expand services to support people to live their best life

TROY, Mich., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Life Brands, LLC ("Best Life Brands"), a franchised organization that includes Blue Moon Estate Sales , CarePatrol , ComForCare , At Your Side Home Care and Boost Home Healthcare , ended 2022 with multiple awards and 96 franchise agreements awarded across all brands.

"2022 has been a year of tremendous growth across all of our brands," said J.J. Sorrenti, CEO of Best Life Brands. "With the first baby boomers starting to turn 80 years old in 2025, we have yet to see the full magnitude of the demand for senior care services. This equally presents both challenges and opportunities for the sector that we as an organization are committed to addressing by continuing to add more locations and providing support to franchisees so they can grow their teams and their businesses."

Highlights across the Best Life Brands network in 2022 include:

Best Life Brands:

Surpassed 550 open locations across all brands in the U.S. and Canada ;

; VetFran discount has increased from 15% to 20% for all brands to further support military franchisees both present and future;

Senior Vice President of Marketing Jennifer LoBianco recognized in Entrepreneur's Top 50 Franchise CMO Gamechangers list and named chief marketing officer ;

recognized in and named ; David Tarr named vice president of franchise development

ComForCare/AtYourSide Home Care:

Signed 29 new franchise agreements;

Named a Certified 2022 Great Place to Work in the United States and Canada ;

and ; Ranked 74th by Fortune Magazine as a 2022 Great Place to Work for Millenials ;

; Ranked 311th on Entrepreneur Magazine 's 43rd annual Franchise 500 list;

's 43rd annual list; Recognized as Number Two in At Home Care on Fortune and Great Place to Work® 2022 Best Workplaces in Aging Services ™

™ Certified 2022 Great Place to Work for Inclusion in Canada ;

; Recognized in Franchise Dictionary Magazine's Top 100 Game Changers for 2022

CarePatrol:

Signed 25 new franchise agreements;

Year-over-year growth revenues increased 32% and year-over-year move-ins increased 19%;

Implemented a brand refresh , updating its website and more;

, updating its website and more; Launched a new podcast, "My Care Advisors" ; more than 11,000 episodes downloaded;

; more than 11,000 episodes downloaded; CarePatrol Co-Founder and President Becky Bongiovanni recognized as one of Franchise Dictionary Magazine's 50 Women of Wonder 2022 ;

recognized as one of ; Named as one of the 200 best franchise opportunities by Franchise Business Review

Blue Moon Estate Sales:

Surpassed 100 open locations;

Signed 36 new franchise agreements;

Won the Franchise Times Zor Award as the Top Brand to Buy ;

Zor Award as the ; Ranked for the first time in the Entrepreneur Magazine 's annual Franchise 500 list at #491;

's annual list at #491; Recognized in Franchise Dictionary Magazine's Top 100 Game Changers for 2022;

Top 100 Game Changers for 2022; Ranked 100th on Entrepreneur Magazine's worldwide Fastest-Growing Franchises list

Boost Home Healthcare:

Opened the brand's first franchise location in Culver City, CA ;

; Signed six new franchise agreements;

Launched the new Boost website ;

; Named Jackie Lleverino as brand president

About Best Life Brands, LLC

Based in Troy, Mich., Best Life Brands, LLC is a holding company that includes ComForCare and At Your Side , premier franchised providers of home care; CarePatrol , the nation's largest franchised senior care solutions organization; Blue Moon Estate Sales , the leading estate sale franchise in the U.S., and Boost Home Healthcare , dedicated to providing superior in-home nursing, therapy, and home care services, which together include more than 550 franchise locations across the U.S. and Canada. With a private equity investment from The Riverside Company, Best Life Brands is a platform of award-winning complementary businesses that serve people along the continuum of care.

