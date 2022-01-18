Best Life Brands Marks 2021 With an Acquisition, 100+ Territory Expansion, and Multiple Awards

TROY, Mich., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Life Brands, LLC ("Best Life Brands"), a multi-brand franchised organization that includes Blue Moon Estate Sales , CarePatrol , ComForCare , At Your Side Home Care , and Boost Home Healthcare ended the year with 112 franchise agreements awarded across all brands, the acquisition of a home health company, and multiple national awards.

"The amazing work our caregivers and franchisees do every day continues to outperform our expectations and propel our organization forward year after year," said J.J. Sorrenti, CEO of Best Life Brands. "Our growth during 2021 underscores the growing needs of the senior population, but also the value we bring as a multi-brand service organization with franchisees all across the US and Canada. We will continue investing in our people and our brands while pursuing new ways to expand and enhance our senior care capabilities."

Highlights across the Best Life Brands network during 2021 include:

ComForCare/AtYourSide Home Care:

CarePatrol:

Awarded 27 new franchise agreements;

Ranked 498 on Entrepreneur Magazine 's annual Franchise 500 list;

's annual list; Ranked on Franchise Business Review 's Top 200 Franchises of 2021 list;

's list; Systemwide revenue growth of nearly 50%;

Blue Moon Estate Sales:

Awarded 43 new franchise agreements;

Recognized in Franchise Dictionary Magazine 's Top 100 Game Changers list;

's list; Systemwide revenue growth of more than 100%;

Boost Home Healthcare:

Acquired by Best Life Brands in August;

by Best Life Brands in August; Appointed William Porrok as Brand President ;

as ; Awarded three new franchise agreements for the first locations in the US;

Media coverage for the brands appeared in Home Health Care News , McKnight's Senior Living , Next Avenue , Martha Stewart Living , Global Franchise and more.

During 2022, Best Life Brands plans to add more franchise locations to each brand's roster, along with future franchise-based acquisitions to round out the senior care franchise portfolio.

About Best Life Brands, LLC

Based in Troy, Mich., Best Life Brands, LLC is a holding company that includes ComForCare and At Your Side , premier franchised providers of home care; CarePatrol , the nation's largest franchised senior care solutions organization; Blue Moon Estate Sales , the leading estate sale franchise in the U.S., and Boost Home Healthcare , dedicated to providing superior in-home nursing, therapy, and home care services, which together include more than 400 franchise locations across the U.S. and Canada. With a private equity investment from The Riverside Company, Best Life Brands is a platform of award-winning complementary businesses that serve people along the continuum of care.

