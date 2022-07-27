Best Life Brands Marks the First Half of 2022 with Double-Digit Territory Expansion and Several Awards

Multi-brand portfolio continues to expand services to support people in wellness and well-being

TROY, Mich., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Life Brands, LLC ("Best Life Brands"), a franchised organization that includes Blue Moon Estate Sales , CarePatrol , ComForCare , At Your Side Home Care and Boost Home Healthcare , ended the first half of 2022 with multiple awards and 48 additional franchise agreements awarded across all brands.

"Everyone under the Best Life Brands umbrella has exceeded our expectations in the first half of 2022," said J.J. Sorrenti, CEO of Best Life Brands. "Our growth during the first half of this year continues to underscore the needs of a quickly growing senior population in the U.S. and Canada. Best Life Brands is reaching its goal to become a fully comprehensive senior care organization dedicated to helping our aging population along the continuum of care. I am thrilled to see that the work our team and franchisees are doing is helping more clients and customers engage in our senior care solutions."

Highlights across the Best Life Brands network from January to June 2022 include:

Best Life Brands:

Surpassed 500 open locations across all brands in the U.S. and Canada ;

across all brands in the U.S. and ; VetFran discount has increased from 15% to 20% for all brands to further support military franchisees both present and future;

ComForCare/AtYourSide Home Care:

Signed 13 new franchise agreements in existing markets;

Ranked 74th by Fortune Magazine as a 2022 Great Place to Work for Millenials ;

; Ranked 311th on Entrepreneur Magazine's annual Franchise 500 list;

CarePatrol:

Signed 11 new franchise agreements in existing markets;

Launched a new podcast, "My Care Advisors" ;

; Implemented a brand refresh , replacing the logo, creating a new franchisee starter kit, updating its website and more;

, replacing the logo, creating a new franchisee starter kit, updating its website and more; Named as one of the 200 best franchise opportunities by Franchise Business Review;

Blue Moon Estate Sales:

Won the Franchise Times Zor Award as the Top Brand to Buy ;

Zor Award as the ; Signed 21 new franchise agreements, entering the Columbus, OH , Lansing, MI , Napa Valley , and South Florida markets;

, , , and markets; Ranked for the first time in the Entrepreneur Magazine 's annual Franchise 500 list at #491;

's annual list at #491; Ranked 100th on Entrepreneur Magazine's worldwide Fastest-Growing Franchises list ;

Boost Home Healthcare:

Opened the brand's first franchise location in Culver City, California ;

; Signed three new franchise agreements, entering the Harlingen, TX and Austin, TX markets;

and markets; Launched the new Boost website ;

Media coverage for the brands appeared in Home Care Magazine , Senior Outlook Today , Home Health Care News , AARP , Generation Bold Radio , and more.

For the second half of 2022, Best Life Brands plans to continue its growth by entering the Northern and Southern California, South Florida, North New Jersey and Chicago markets across all brands.

To learn more about ComForCare, visit www.comforcare.com/ .

To learn more about CarePatrol, visit www.carepatrol.com/ .

To learn more about Blue Moon Estate Sales, visit www.bluemoonestatesales.com/ .

To learn more about Boost Home Healthcare, visit https://www.boosthomehealth.com .

About Best Life Brands, LLC

Based in Troy, Mich., Best Life Brands, LLC is a holding company that includes ComForCare and At Your Side , premier franchised providers of home care; CarePatrol , the nation's largest franchised senior care solutions organization; Blue Moon Estate Sales , the leading estate sale franchise in the U.S., and Boost Home Healthcare , dedicated to providing superior in-home nursing, therapy, and home care services, which together include more than 500 franchise locations across the U.S. and Canada. With a private equity investment from The Riverside Company, Best Life Brands is a platform of award-winning complementary businesses that serve people along the continuum of care.

