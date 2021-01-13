Best Life Brands Sets Record Franchise Development Growth in 2020, Signing 71 New Franchise Agreements Across the Brands

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Life Brands, LLC ("Best Life Brands"), a family of companies focused on the well-being of clients along the continuum of senior care, awarded a record number of 71 new franchise agreements across all brands in 2020. The franchise development milestone reached during a global pandemic underscored the needs of seniors, the most vulnerable population, and growing demand for more businesses that serve them.

"The world at large learned that the services we provide to a rapidly aging population will forever be essential," said J.J. Sorrenti, CEO of Best Life Brands. "That was true in 2020 and it will continue far into the future. Our owners and caregivers showcase compassion every day just by the nature of the job they are in, but their dedication to continue caring for clients during the pandemic makes them truly heroic. They are the heart of our business and we are proud to help them deliver our solutions across North America."

Highlights of the year included:

Franchising veteran J.J. Sorrenti announced as CEO of Best Life Brands; hired to oversee strategic growth of the portfolio of companies;

ComForCare and At Your Side , premier franchised providers of home care, signed 26 new franchise agreements; a total of 215 locations open and operating, with an additional 13 locations waiting to open.

CarePatrol, the nation's largest franchised senior placement organization, signed 18 franchise agreements; a total of 144 locations open and operating, with an additional 9 locations waiting to open.

Blue Moon Estate Sales, the leading estate sale franchise in the U.S., signed 27 franchise agreements; a total of 44 locations open and operating, with an additional 10 locations waiting to open.

, the leading estate sale franchise in the U.S., signed 27 franchise agreements; a total of 44 locations open and operating, with an additional 10 locations waiting to open. The company added 24 new franchise support teammates across the organization to support the growing network;

The Best Life Brands teams shifted to virtual discovery days and new franchise owner online training sessions to help new owners launch their business during the pandemic;

Blue Moon Estate Sales changed its business model to a reservation-only system in order to limit foot traffic and ensure safeguards at estate sales; response was overwhelmingly positive leading to a permanent change;

ComForCare was recognized on the 2020 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 ranking;

Franchise 500 ranking; Blue Moon Estate Sales Founder Deb Blue was designated one of the top 50 "Women of Wonder" (WOW) in 2020 by Franchise Dictionary Magazine ;

was designated one of the top 50 "Women of Wonder" (WOW) in 2020 by ; Media coverage for the brand appeared in Home Health Care News , McKnight's Senior Living , Senior Outlook Today , Global Franchise , and more.

In 2021, Best Life Brands plans to add more franchise locations to each brand's roster, along with future franchise-based acquisitions to round out the senior care franchise portfolio.

To learn more about ComForCare franchising, visit www.comforcare.com/franchising .

To learn more about CarePatrol franchising, visit www.carepatrol.com/franchising.

To learn more about Blue Moon Estate Sales franchising, visit www.bluemoonestatesales.com/franchising.

About Best Life Brands, LLC

Based in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., Best Life Brands, LLC is a holding company that includes ComForCare and At Your Side , premier franchised providers of home care; CarePatrol , the nation's largest franchised senior placement organization; and Blue Moon Estate Sales , the leading estate sale franchise in the U.S., which together include more than 400 franchise locations across the U.S. and Canada. With a private equity investment from The Riverside Company, Best Life Brands is a platform of award-winning complementary businesses that serve people along the continuum of care.

