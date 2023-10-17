Best Life Brands Welcomes Kevin Vesely as Chief Financial Officer

New CFO brings over 15 years of experience in strategic finance, general management and public accounting to the premier franchisor of companies serving people along the continuum of care

TROY, Mich., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Life Brands , LLC ("Best Life Brands"), a franchised organization that includes Blue Moon Estate Sales , CarePatrol , ComForCare , At Your Side Home Care and Boost Home Healthcare , announces the appointment of Kevin Vesely as its new Chief Financial Officer. With an impressive track record of financial leadership and strategic accomplishments, Vesely brings a wealth of experience to Best Life Brands.

"We enthusiastically welcome Kevin to the Best Life Brands family to execute our continued success and financial health," stated J.J. Sorrenti, CEO of Best Life Brands. "His diverse experience, including private equity success and proficiency in process optimization, makes him an ideal fit for this role. Kevin's insights from healthcare and audiology align perfectly with our mission to improve the lives of seniors and those in need of care, while his finance and administrative expertise enhances our growth capabilities. With Kevin on board, Best Life Brands is well-positioned to carry out its aggressive growth objectives, including international expansion and acquisitions."

In his previous role as CFO of Alpaca Audiology, Vesely oversaw all financial matters for the global hearing healthcare leader, managing 450+ US clinic locations, notably implementing cost-saving automated processes and developing clinical-level financial statements. During the COVID-19 crisis, he led reopening efforts, policy drafting and PPE procurement. Before Alpaca Audiology, Vesely had a distinguished career at PwC where he oversaw major telecommunications audits, led tech-enabled audit initiatives and provided consultation on methodology topics.

"Best Life Brand's commitment to enhancing the quality of life for seniors and those in need of care aligns perfectly with my professional experience, especially in healthcare and audiology," said Vesely. "I am honored to bring my financial leadership skills to contribute to the company's continued growth and success. Best Life Brand's dedication to excellence and its aggressive expansion strategy, including international expansion and acquisitions, present exciting opportunities, and I look forward to being a part of this dynamic journey."

Vesely's appointment comes at a pivotal time for Best Life Brands as the company continues to focus on strategic growth, exceptional client care and innovation in the home care industry.

To learn more about Best Life Brands, visit https://www.bestlifebrands.com/ .

About Best Life Brands, LLC

Based in Troy, Mich., Best Life Brands, LLC is a holding company that includes ComForCare and At Your Side , premier franchised providers of home care; CarePatrol , the nation's largest franchised senior care solutions organization; Blue Moon Estate Sales , the leading estate sale franchise in the U.S., and Boost Home Healthcare , dedicated to providing superior in-home nursing, therapy, and home care services, which together include more than 600 franchise locations across the U.S. and Canada. With a private equity investment from The Riverside Company, Best Life Brands is a platform of award-winning complementary businesses that serve people along the continuum of care.

SOURCE Best Life Brands