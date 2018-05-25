Best of Nevada Preps June 3

Hosted by Review-Journal sports editor Bill Bradley and managing editor Anastasia Hendrix, the 2018 Best of Nevada Preps will feature Kerri Strug, the 1996 gymnast who vaulted into her place in Olympic history with an injured ankle to clinch America's first gold Olympic team medal. Award presenters will include Jeremy Anderson (UNLV Athletics Hall of Fame), Tom Humm (Nevada Broadcasters Hall of Fame), Ricardo Laguna (BMX Rider Champion), Don Logan (President/COO, Las Vegas 51s), Jim Reitz (15-time Swimming Coach of the Year), Dick Calvert (Voice of the Rebels), Lori Harrigan-Mack (three-time Olympic Champion), Catherine Mosquera (Miss Teen El Tiempo Nevada, 2018), and Steve Stallworth (Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame).

The awards will kick off at 5 pm with a Rally in the Valley festival for the nominees and an anticipated audience of 2,000 with parents, families and friends; school administrators; coaches, and special guests. The awards presentation will start at 7 pm, and will also include the announcement of student winners of the inspiring Spirit and Courage Awards.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal 2018 Best of Nevada Preps is presented by Johnny Legends Auto.

