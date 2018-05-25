Best of Nevada Preps June 3

LAS VEGAS, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Close to 900 high school student athletes will gather for the Las Vegas Review-Journal's annual Best of Nevada Preps Awards on Sunday, June 3, at the Thomas & Mack Center on the campus of University of Nevada Las Vegas. The awards honor outstanding female and male athletes from throughout the state of Nevada in 24 sanctioned high school sports. Review-Journal sports editors use statistical comparisons in addition to consultation with high school coaches to announce awards including female athlete, male athlete, team and coach of the year.
Hosted by Review-Journal sports editor Bill Bradley and managing editor Anastasia Hendrix, the 2018 Best of Nevada Preps will feature Kerri Strug, the 1996 gymnast who vaulted into her place in Olympic history with an injured ankle to clinch America's first gold Olympic team medal. Award presenters will include Jeremy Anderson (UNLV Athletics Hall of Fame), Tom Humm (Nevada Broadcasters Hall of Fame), Ricardo Laguna (BMX Rider Champion), Don Logan (President/COO, Las Vegas 51s), Jim Reitz (15-time Swimming Coach of the Year), Dick Calvert (Voice of the Rebels), Lori Harrigan-Mack (three-time Olympic Champion), Catherine Mosquera (Miss Teen El Tiempo Nevada, 2018), and Steve Stallworth (Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame).
The awards will kick off at 5 pm with a Rally in the Valley festival for the nominees and an anticipated audience of 2,000 with parents, families and friends; school administrators; coaches, and special guests. The awards presentation will start at 7 pm, and will also include the announcement of student winners of the inspiring Spirit and Courage Awards.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal 2018 Best of Nevada Preps is presented by Johnny Legends Auto.
