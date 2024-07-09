Princess Cruises Shoots for GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for World's Largest Pizza Party to Mark Newest Celebrity Culinary Collaboration

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises today announced another exclusive celebrity culinary collaboration, with Pizza Chef Tony Gemignani, the 13-time World Pizza Champion and undisputed greatest pizza maker in modern history. Chef Gemignani has created five unique pizzas for Princess, each with an exciting blend of savory flavors and premium ingredients from Soppressata sausage and hot honey to Gorgonzola and sweet fig preserve, further enhancing the line's position as offering the Best Pizza at Sea.

Best Pizza at Sea About to Get Better as Princess Announces New Partnership with 13-Time World Pizza Champion Chef Tony Gemignani

Chef Gemignani's artisan, hand-crafted pizzas will initially debut at Alfredo's onboard the new Sun Princess, adding to the greatest assembly of culinary experiences at sea, with plans to extend to the rest of the fleet this summer. Princess chefs received specialized training under the guidance of Chef Gemignani from his acclaimed Tony's Pizza Napoletana in San Francisco ensuring they can masterfully replicate his original, hand-crafted pizzas at sea.

To mark the exciting, new collaboration, Princess Cruises will attempt to set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title on July 12 for Largest Pizza Party at multiple venues with fresh-from-the-oven pizza prepared by the line's master chefs, including new selections from Chef Gemignani.

Chef Gemignani is the most decorated pizzaiolo in American history, an award-winning chef, restaurateur, master instructor, philanthropist, founder of Slice House by Tony Gemignani, and author of PIZZA, The Pizza Bible, and The Pursuit of Pizza. Born and raised in Northern California, he opened his first restaurant in San Francisco in 2009 – Tony's Pizza Napoletana – offering several styles of pizzas including Classic American, Italian, Sicilian and Neapolitan pizzas artfully made with artisan flours, an array of authentic sauces, and seasonal ingredients and finished in seven different, regionally-specific ovens. The restaurant was met with immediate success upon opening and was named the best pizzeria by USA Today and top pizza restaurant by the Travel Channel.

"Princess is about delivering great experiences and there is no more important element than Pizza. While Princess has long been known for having the best pizza at sea, we decided to take it up an entirely new level with legendary Tony Gemignani," said John Padgett, Princess President. "Tony is the 'GOAT' with unparalleled world championships, expertise and passion for crafting the perfect pizza."

Over the course of his career, Chef Gemignani has achieved 13 World Pizza Champions, two-time Food Network Gold Medalist, four GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS titles, and opened more than 30 restaurants. He's appeared on multiple reality television series including "Food Network Challenge," "Bar Rescue," and appeared on the Master Class GOAT series, The Travel Channel and CNN. https://tonygemignani.com/

"Princess is the original Love Boat and its magnificent ships are known to all the world," said Gemignani. "Bringing my original recipe hand-crafted pizzas inspired by the destinations Princess visits to the world-class line up of culinary offerings onboard its ships is not only exciting but an honor."

The new Chef Gemignani-designed pizzas will take center stage at Alfredo's and Gigi's specialty pizzerias, charming, sit-down venues offering an enticing menu of freshly prepared, individual-size pizzas, salads, wine and beer and more, and voted "Best Pizza at Sea" by USA Today, as well as the complimentary Slice locations found on the Lido Deck of Princess ships.

The new partnership adds to an impressive roster of celebrity collaborations that Princess Cruises has cultivated, showcasing its commitment to providing unparalleled culinary experiences. Other recent collaborations include:

Dario Cecchini , the world's most famous butcher

, the world's most famous butcher Makoto Okuwa , renowned sushi master

, renowned sushi master Rob Floyd , celebrity mixologist

, celebrity mixologist Romero Britto , world-renowned artist

, world-renowned artist Gerard Bertrand , Master Winemaker

, Master Winemaker Darren McGrady , former Royal Chef

, former Royal Chef Tyra Banks , supermodel and businesswoman

, supermodel and businesswoman Rudi Sodamin , internationally-respected chef

