Best Practices to Ensure a Smooth CRO Handoff and Data Continuity, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how to navigate contract research organization (CRO) transitions with a functional service provider (FSP) team to ensure quality and continuity. Attendees will gain insight into how to structure a comprehensive transition plan that includes timelines, deliverables, risk mitigation strategies and contingency planning to ensure continuity and quality. The featured speakers will discuss how to establish clear, consistent two-way communication channels among sponsors and providers to facilitate transparency, manage expectations and address challenges proactively. Attendees will understand the importance of aligning the incoming CRO's team culture, tools and processes with the sponsor's team as well as the project's needs to foster collaboration and maintain momentum. The speakers will share strategies for engaging the outgoing CRO as a partner in the transition, including knowledge transfer, documentation handover and maintaining professionalism to support a seamless shift.

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Transitioning biometrics and other critical services from one contract research organization (CRO) or functional service provider (FSP) to another is a complex process that requires strategic planning, clear communication and strong collaboration.

This webinar is designed to serve as an ongoing resource for clinical and operational teams facing transitions, offering practical guidance that can be referenced during planning, execution and post-transition evaluation. By registering, attendees gain access to a recorded session that supports future decision-making and helps avoid costly missteps.

Attendees will learn how to develop a structured transition plan with clear timelines, deliverables and contingency measures. The featured speakers will address communication strategies to ensure transparency and alignment among stakeholders, along with practical approaches for integrating team cultures, systems and processes. They will also discuss how to collaborate with outgoing CROs and functional service providers to support knowledge transfer and maintain professionalism throughout the transition.

Register for this webinar to learn how to navigate CRO transitions with a functional service provider to ensure quality and continuity.

Join Craig McIlloney, Senior Vice President, Catalyst Flex, Catalyst Clinical Research; Melanie Dyer, Director, Data Management, Catalyst Flex; and Roger Chan, Vice President, Head of Data Management, Launch Therapeutics, for the live webinar on Friday, October 24, 2025, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information or to register for this event, visit Best Practices to Ensure a Smooth CRO Handoff and Data Continuity.

