Operationalizing ADC Clinical Trials: Best Practices for Success, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into the antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapeutic landscape and pipeline. Attendees will be introduced to global site selection, preparedness and training required for successful ADC development. The featured speakers will discuss dose optimization and safety monitoring, including capturing long-term outcomes. Attendees will learn about incorporating the patient voice into protocol development and feasibility assessments for ADC therapies.

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the oncology landscape evolves, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) have emerged as one of the most promising modalities in targeted cancer therapy. With 15 ADCs approved globally and more than 400 in development, the opportunity to advance patient outcomes has never been greater¹. Yet, success in ADC trials requires a deep understanding of the safety profile and the operational complexities that accompany these transformative therapies.

This webinar will explore strategies to optimize ADC clinical trial execution. Attendees will learn how to design protocols geared towards dose optimization by applying Project Optimus principles, navigate global site selection and implement appropriate site training using ADC-specific patient education and toxicity management tools. This webinar will also highlight how biomarker-driven enrollment, streamlined screening, toxicity management and reduced procedural burden can enhance recruitment and retention while improving overall patient experience.

Register for this webinar to learn how ADC clinical trials can be optimized through operational excellence and thoughtful study design.

Join experts from Premier Research, Ashley Herrick, PhD, Vice President, Oncology Program Strategy; and Jordan Curry, Senior Project Director, Oncology, for the live webinar on Thursday, January 29, 2026, at 11am EST (5pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Operationalizing ADC Clinical Trials: Best Practices for Success.

