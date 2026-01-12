Using Recombinant Insulin and Trypsin for Safer Vaccine Production, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how recombinant insulin improves viral production across diverse vaccine platforms. Attendees will gain insight into the role of recombinant trypsin in efficient cell dissociation and improved virus infectivity and quality. The featured speakers will discuss how the implementation of recombinant insulin and trypsin enhances safety, improves efficiency and enables cost-effective vaccine production.

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The production of cell-based vaccines requires robust, consistent and contamination-free upstream processes to ensure both product safety and manufacturing efficiency. Animal-free reagents have become the gold standard in biomanufacturing, addressing critical needs for enhanced consistency and reduced risk of contamination. This webinar explores the pivotal roles of two key reagents: recombinant insulin and trypsin in optimizing cell-based vaccine production across commonly used cell systems, including Vero cells and HEK293 cells.

High-purity recombinant trypsin addresses critical safety concerns associated with traditional animal-derived trypsin used in cell dissociation and virus expansion and activation processes, while also improving virus infectivity and quality. Through a controlled production process that maintains the inactive form until stabilization, this recombinant trypsin delivers consistent high β-trypsin content while eliminating adventitious contamination risks.

Recombinant insulin has demonstrated significant value in vaccine manufacturing by improving cell culture performance, enhancing viral yield and supporting consistent production across diverse vaccine platforms. Testing in Vero and HEK293 cell systems has shown insulin's ability to boost viral production.

The strategic implementation of recombinant insulin and trypsin delivers enhanced safety, improved efficiency and cost-effective vaccine production across key cell systems.

Register for this webinar to learn how recombinant insulin improves viral yield and manufacturing efficiency in vaccine production.

Join experts from Novo Nordisk Pharmatech A/S, Sara Bursomanno, PhD, Senior Global Product Manager; and Chantale Julien, MSc, Global Product Manager, for the live webinar on Thursday, January 29, 2026, at 10am EST (4pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Using Recombinant Insulin and Trypsin for Safer Vaccine Production.

