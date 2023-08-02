Best Version Media and Habitat for Humanity Partner Up to Bring People Together

News provided by

Best Version Media, LLC

02 Aug, 2023, 06:00 ET

Nearly 40 BVM employees will be volunteering with the nonprofit this year.

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Version Media (BVM) is excited to announce a new partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County. This new relationship offers BVM employees the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of many by volunteering with Habitat alongside their coworkers. The company is expecting nearly 40 employees to volunteer during the first year of the partnership.

Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County is currently developing Domenica Park, a vacant city block and former factory site in Waukesha, Wisconsin, to create 16 single-family homes and two townhomes that will house up to 20 families. BVM volunteers will be on-site with Habitat families throughout August to assist with the completion of this large-scale project. The company will be invited to a wall raising event at Domenica Park, as well as the very first home dedication ceremony later this year.

Additionally, volunteers will be assisting at the Waukesha ReStore location throughout October. Habitat ReStores are independently-owned reuse stores operated by local Habitat for Humanity organizations. ReStores accept donations and sell a constantly changing inventory of diverse, high-quality merchandise to the public at a fraction of the retail price. Proceeds from ReStores go toward Habitat's mission to provide affordable homes for those in need.

Much like Habitat for Humanity, BVM focuses on strengthening communities and bringing people together – both in Southeast Wisconsin and the many areas we serve across the U.S. and Canada. BVM is excited to partner with this outstanding organization and work together to positively impact members of our communities.

About Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity brings people together by building homes, communities and hope for the future. The nonprofit organization partners with people in communities across the world to help them build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners work alongside volunteers, and with the support of local communities and residents, they achieve the strength, stability and independence they need to build a better life for themselves and their families.

About Best Version Media
BVM connects local businesses to customers with innovative print and digital advertising solutions. Visit www.bestversionmedia.com to learn more about what we do.

SOURCE Best Version Media, LLC

