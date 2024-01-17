BEST VERSION MEDIA HONORED AS ONE OF THE BEST PLACES TO WORK IN 2024: A GLASSDOOR EMPLOYEES' CHOICE AWARD WINNER

News provided by

Best Version Media, LLC

17 Jan, 2024, 10:15 ET

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Version Media has been named a winner of Glassdoor's 16th annual Employees' Choice Awards, honoring the Best Places to Work 2024. Unlike other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback on Glassdoor by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer over the past year.

Best Version Media has experienced unparalleled growth and success by offering print and digital advertising solutions that connect local businesses to customers. With over 1,200 magazines currently in print, BVM continues to proudly serve local communities by bringing people together with positive, family-friendly content each month. This is the second year in a row BVM has won this prestigious award.

Employees' Choice Award winners for the Best Places to Work 2024 are determined using Glassdoor's proprietary awards algorithm, and each employer's rating is determined based on the quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews submitted by U.S.-based employees between October 18, 2022 and October 16, 2023. 

To be considered for the U.S. small and medium company list, a company must have had fewer than 1,000 employees and received at least 30 ratings across each of Glassdoor's nine workplace attributes (overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend and six-month business outlook).

The final list is compiled using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team, and considers quantity, quality and consistency of reviews. Complete awards methodology can be found here.

For the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners in 2024, please visit: gldr.co/BPTWSMB

About Best Version Media
BVM connects local businesses to customers with innovative print and digital advertising solutions. Visit www.bestversionmedia.com to learn more about what we do.

About Glassdoor
Glassdoor is revolutionizing how people everywhere find jobs and companies they love by providing deeper workplace transparency. Professionals turn to Glassdoor to research ratings, reviews, salaries and more at millions of employers, and to Fishbowl by Glassdoor to engage in candid workplace conversations. 

SOURCE Best Version Media, LLC

Also from this source

Best Version Media Unveils New Brand Identity Reflecting Company's Growth and Digital Expansion

Best Version Media Unveils New Brand Identity Reflecting Company's Growth and Digital Expansion

Best Version Media, a leader in advertising solutions for local businesses, has announced a new brand identity to align with the company's impressive ...
Best Version Media and Habitat for Humanity Partner Up to Bring People Together

Best Version Media and Habitat for Humanity Partner Up to Bring People Together

Best Version Media (BVM) is excited to announce a new partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County. This new relationship offers BVM...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Internet Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.