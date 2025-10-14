Best Version Media Selects Tiger Pistol to Power Scalable Social Advertising for 30,000+ SMB Clients

Two-year agreement enables BVM to streamline fulfillment, automate local campaigns, and deliver exceptional results at scale

CLEVELAND, Oct. 14, 2025/PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Pistol , the most advanced local advertising platform, today announced a two-year agreement with Best Version Media (BVM), a leading provider of integrated print and digital marketing solutions, to power its social advertising programs. Through Tiger Pistol's automated platform, BVM will simplify campaign execution for its 30,000 small- and medium-sized business (SMB) clients, ensuring scalable, high-performance results across leading social channels.

"Adding Tiger Pistol's automation capabilities to our offerings allows us to better serve our clients and stay ahead of the curve in digital advertising," said Elizabeth Norman, Director of Digital. "Our mission has always been to connect local businesses to their communities. Now, with Tiger Pistol, we can do that across both print and digital channels more efficiently, more effectively, and with even greater local impact."

Best Version Media publishes over 1,300 monthly community-focused magazines, distributing more than 47 million copies annually across the U.S. and Canada. By integrating Tiger Pistol's technology, BVM will enhance its digital offerings, enabling SMB advertisers to run recurring, hyper-local campaigns that are optimized for performance and efficiency.

"BVM has a long history of delivering innovative, hyper-local advertising solutions that help small businesses thrive," said Sarah Cucchiara, VP of Client Success at Tiger Pistol. "By partnering with Tiger Pistol, they're adding automation and scalability to that foundation, empowering their clients to achieve greater reach, stronger engagement, and better results without the operational challenges. And with our ability to leverage AI to scale localized creative quickly, copy and video alike, BVM's advertisers can launch high-performing campaigns sooner and stronger than ever before."

Tiger Pistol's platform enables marketing resellers like BVM to:

Boost Capacity – Increase service offerings or campaign volume without adding staff.

– Increase service offerings or campaign volume without adding staff. Simplify Operations – Automate campaign build, optimization, and reporting for thousands of clients at once.

– Automate campaign build, optimization, and reporting for thousands of clients at once. Automate Updates – Provide clients with real-time status, lead delivery, and performance reporting.

– Provide clients with real-time status, lead delivery, and performance reporting. Maximize Profit – Deliver premium, turnkey social advertising programs at scale.

– Deliver premium, turnkey social advertising programs at scale. Amplify Loyalty – Improve client retention with consistent, measurable results.

– Improve client retention with consistent, measurable results. White-Label Capabilities – Customize the platform with branded UI, access URLs, and platform emails to provide a seamless client experience.

– Customize the platform with branded UI, access URLs, and platform emails to provide a seamless client experience. API Integration – Integrate Tiger Pistol directly into your existing tools and workflows to embed automated local advertising capabilities.

– directly into your existing tools and workflows to embed automated local advertising capabilities. AI-Powered Creative at Scale – Use AI to rapidly produce localized copy and video assets, ensuring campaigns resonate with their communities and start performing faster.

By uniting BVM's trusted community reach with Tiger Pistol's powerful automation and AI capabilities, this partnership sets a new standard for delivering consistent, measurable results to local businesses at scale. The combination ensures BVM's advertisers get high-impact digital campaigns that work seamlessly alongside their proven print strategies, strengthening client loyalty and driving long-term growth.

About Best Version Media

BVM connects local businesses to customers with innovative print and digital marketing solutions. Visit www.bestversionmedia.com to learn more about our services.

About Tiger Pistol

Tiger Pistol is the premier local advertising platform designed to streamline and simplify localized advertising through the power of AI and advanced automation. With a focus on three core pillars - scale, simplicity, and performance - Tiger Pistol helps franchises, multi-location brands, and marketing resellers efficiently manage and optimize digital advertising campaigns while ensuring brand control. The platform automates complex tasks, allowing users to effortlessly execute large-scale, locally relevant campaigns across top digital channels like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Google, and Amazon. This automation not only enhances the ease of use, but also drives superior advertising performance, making effective local marketing accessible to all levels of expertise. Learn more by visiting TigerPistol.com , or following on Twitter , Facebook , or LinkedIn .

