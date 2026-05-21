NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Business Advice has recognized Parallels in a new feature article examining the best way to run legacy business software on Mac, with a focus on how Mac users can maintain existing Windows workflows without relying on a separate PC or disruptive software migration.

Best Way to Run Legacy Business Software on Mac

Parallels - helps Mac users run Windows applications, including legacy business software, directly on their Mac without switching devices or disrupting existing workflows.

For many users, legacy software remains part of daily operations. Accounting programs, payroll tools, inventory systems, tax software, CRM platforms, Microsoft Access databases, Excel add-ins, and custom line-of-business applications may still depend on Windows. Replacing those systems can be expensive, time-consuming, and risky, especially when they contain years of business data or support highly specific internal processes.

Better Business Advice highlights Parallels Desktop as a practical option for users who want to run Windows applications on Mac while preserving familiar workflows. Instead of requiring users to choose between Mac hardware and Windows software, Parallels creates a virtual Windows environment inside macOS. This allows Windows applications to run alongside Mac apps without rebooting the device.

Maintaining Windows Workflows Without Replacing Core Software

Legacy business software often remains useful long after newer cloud alternatives become available. Businesses do not always keep older software out of habit. In many cases, these tools are tied to established reporting processes, client records, financial histories, internal templates, or compliance workflows.

This is especially relevant for users of Windows-based accounting and business management software such as QuickBooks Desktop. Some users may not want to move to another platform immediately. Others may need more time to evaluate cloud options, export historical data, retrain staff, or confirm whether a newer system can support the same workflow.

Parallels Desktop gives these users a way to keep existing Windows software operational while using a Mac as their main device. After installing Parallels, users can install Windows in a virtual machine, then install the required Windows application within that environment. The result is a familiar Windows workspace that runs inside macOS.

This setup can help reduce dependence on aging Windows PCs. It can also support users who prefer Mac hardware but still need access to software built only for Windows.

Why Virtualization Matters for Business Continuity

Better Business Advice points to virtualization as a more flexible approach than older dual-boot methods. In the past, running Windows on a Mac often meant restarting the machine into a separate Windows partition. That approach could work, but it interrupted the user's day and separated Mac and Windows tasks into different sessions.

Parallels changes that model by allowing both operating systems to run at the same time. Users can open a Windows application, switch back to a Mac app, move files between environments, and continue working without restarting.

This matters for everyday business use. A user may need to check email in macOS, prepare a document in a Mac app, open a Windows-only accounting program, copy figures into a spreadsheet, and print a report. When those actions can happen in one working session, the operating system becomes less of a barrier.

Parallels also includes Coherence mode, which allows Windows apps to appear more integrated with the Mac desktop. Instead of keeping the full Windows interface visible at all times, users can open Windows programs in a way that feels closer to working with native Mac applications. This can make the experience less disruptive for users who only need Windows for specific tools.

A Practical Option for Individuals, Small Businesses, and IT Teams

Parallels is also useful across different user groups. For an individual professional, the appeal may be simple. A Mac can remain the main computer while a Windows virtual machine handles one or two required applications.

For small businesses, the value is often continuity. Teams can update hardware or support Mac adoption without forcing an immediate change to accounting, reporting, or operational software. This can help businesses move at a more controlled pace, especially when changing software would affect financial records or customer-facing work.

For IT teams, Parallels Desktop for Business offers management features designed for organizations that need more structure. These include centralized deployment, administrative controls, and the ability to provision Windows environments for users across managed Mac devices. That can be useful for companies supporting hybrid software environments or mixed Mac and Windows workflows.

Finally, Parallels is also relevant for developers, technical professionals, and users who need to test software across operating systems. For these users, Windows on Mac is not only about legacy access. It is also about keeping multiple work environments available from one machine.

Compatibility and Setup Considerations

Better Business Advice notes that users should evaluate specific software requirements before relying on any virtualization setup. For many users, however, Parallels provides a practical middle path. It does not require abandoning macOS. It does not require keeping a separate Windows laptop for occasional use. It allows the Mac to remain the primary device while Windows remains available when specific business tools require it.

This is an important distinction. The goal is not always immediate software replacement. In many cases, the more realistic goal is continuity. Parallels helps users preserve the systems that still matter while giving them room to modernize hardware, simplify workstations, and reduce reliance on outdated machines.

For users searching for the best way to run legacy business software on Mac, Better Business Advice highlights Parallels as a practical solution for maintaining Windows workflows on modern Mac devices.

The full review is available at Better Business Advice.

About Parallels Desktop

Parallels is a global software company specializing in cross-platform solutions that enable users to run Windows, Linux, and macOS environments on a single Mac device. With nearly twenty years of development and millions of active users, Parallels supports home users, students, professionals, and enterprise teams seeking efficient cross-platform workflows. The company serves more than fifty thousand businesses with virtualization, management, and development tools built for modern computing environments.

About Better Business Advice: Better Business Advice covers the news and strategies driving modern business success. The information provided by Better Business Advice does not, and is not intended to, constitute legal advice; instead, all information, content, and materials are for general informational purposes only. As an affiliate, Better Business Advice may earn commissions from services mentioned in the links provided.

SOURCE BetterBusinessAdvice.com