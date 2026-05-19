Entrepreneurship & Economic Growth (2026): Registered Agents Inc Examines Monthly Formation and Small Business Trends by Better Business Advice

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Business Advice has released a new feature examining Registered Agents Inc's Business Formation Report, a monthly data resource that tracks new business formations across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. The report offers a timely view of entrepreneurship, small business activity, and the early signals that help explain how local economies are moving.

The recognition highlights the growing relevance of business formation data in discussions around entrepreneurship and economic growth. Before a new company hires workers, signs contracts, or generates revenue, it begins with a filing. That early step can offer useful insight into confidence, risk-taking, regional policy conditions, and the health of the small business economy.

Registered Agents Inc releases the Business Formation Report on the second Tuesday of each month, covering the previous month's activity. The report is designed for economists, journalists, policymakers, business owners, and industry stakeholders who need a clearer view of where new companies are being created.

The April 2026 report recorded 560,194 new business formations nationwide, marking a 10% decrease from March and the third-highest monthly total on record. Year over year, formations also rose 10% compared with March 2025, suggesting that the increase was not only a short-term rebound from February's seasonal dip.

Entrepreneurial Momentum Continues Despite Economic Pressures

Despite ongoing economic pressures in 2026, the latest Business Formation Reports from Registered Agents Inc suggest that entrepreneurial activity remains remarkably resilient. March delivered the highest monthly business formation total in U.S. history, surpassing 620,000 new entity filings nationwide and marking a major milestone for U.S. entrepreneurship. While April filings eased modestly to 560,194 formations, the month still ranked as the third-highest total on record and reflected sustained momentum rather than a short-lived spike. Together, the two reports point to a broader pattern of elevated business creation activity even as many Americans continue navigating rising fuel costs, inflationary pressure, layoffs, under-employment, and ongoing supply chain uncertainty.

The consistency of these formation numbers may reflect a growing shift in how Americans are responding to economic instability. For some entrepreneurs, starting a business represents an opportunity to build flexibility and independence during a period when traditional employment feels less predictable. Others may be turning to self-employment or small business ownership out of necessity as industries continue adjusting to changing labor conditions and operational costs. The data suggests that even in a cautious economic climate, business formation remains one of the clearest early indicators of optimism, adaptation, and long-term economic participation across the country.

Monthly Formation Data Shows Where Business Activity Is Building

Business formation data can be a practical early indicator of economic health because it captures entrepreneurs at the paperwork stage of starting a company. This is often one of the first measurable signs that a person is preparing to formalize a business idea.

The top jurisdictions in April 2026 by filing volume were Florida, Texas, and California. Florida led the country by a significant margin with 67,088 new formations, followed by Texas with 47,348 and California with 40,399 .

While most states saw business formation activity cool slightly in April, North Carolina and Mississippi continued to stand out with the strongest month-over-month growth in the country, each posting 9% gains. The longer-term trend is even more notable: compared to April 2025, business formations in North Carolina climbed 36%, while Mississippi surged 49% year over year. These sustained increases position both states among the fastest-growing formation markets in the nation and suggest that entrepreneurial momentum is extending beyond traditional business hubs into emerging regional economies.

Monthly formation data is useful because it provides a more immediate view than many traditional indicators. Employment figures, payroll data, and revenue reports often appear later in the business life cycle. Formation data captures the earlier decision to start, which can reflect confidence, necessity, policy shifts, or changing local opportunity.

California's business formation activity has remained relatively flat in recent months while neighboring Nevada continues to show stronger momentum. In April, California filings fell 20% from March and declined 2% year over year, extending a broader cooling trend for the state. Nevada, by comparison, held relatively steady after March's record-breaking numbers, slipping just 4% month over month while still posting a strong 17% increase compared to April 2025. The widening contrast between the two western states may reflect differences in business costs, regulatory complexity, and tax structure that continue shaping where entrepreneurs choose to launch new companies.

These state-level shifts do not prove causation on their own, but they do help illustrate how entrepreneurs may be responding to different economic and regulatory environments across the country. Sustained growth in states like North Carolina, Mississippi, and Nevada may point to business climates that entrepreneurs increasingly view as flexible, affordable, or growth-oriented, while slower activity in states like California could reflect rising operational costs or broader economic hesitation. For policymakers, economists, and business leaders, formation data offers an early look at where entrepreneurial confidence is strengthening, where caution may be emerging, and how regional business landscapes continue evolving in real time.

Small Business Trends Reflect Confidence and Caution

The Business Formation Report also includes business owner sentiment data, which adds context to the filing numbers. In the April 2026 report, 46% of surveyed business owners said the overall health of their business was stronger than the same time last year. Another 37% said conditions were about the same, while 17% said their business was weaker.

That mix of responses reflects an economy where many owners remain confident, but not complacent. The report found that 54% of business owners were very optimistic about their company's success over the next 12 months. At the same time, respondents remained alert to risks that could disrupt operations.

These findings matter because small business trends are often more local and immediate than national economic headlines suggest. A business owner's experience may depend on customer traffic, rent, labor availability, platform costs, local regulation, and supplier reliability.

The latest report also reflected business owner's cautious optimism amid ongoing economic and global uncertainty. While 14% of respondents said they are aggressively pursuing growth, the largest share: 41%, reported growing with contingencies in place. Another 24% said instability has not significantly changed their plans, while smaller groups reported delaying expansion (13%) or reducing expenses (8%) as they prepare for potential disruptions.

That disconnect is also important for journalists and policymakers. It suggests that national commentary may miss the specific pressures and opportunities that shape small business decisions. Formation data and owner sentiment can help bring that local reality into clearer view.

Why Business Formation Data Matters for Policymakers

New business formations are not a complete measure of economic strength. A filing does not guarantee that a company will survive, hire employees, or contribute meaningfully to local output. Still, formations are an important signal because they show where people are taking formal steps toward ownership.

Registered Agents Inc notes that states that make it easier and faster to start a business can support stronger communities. Small businesses tend to keep money local, employ local workers, and create pathways for more people to participate in the economy.

For state legislators, monthly formation data can help assess whether policies are encouraging or discouraging business creation. A sharp increase or decrease in filings around a policy change may indicate how entrepreneurs are responding to regulation, fees, taxes, or administrative requirements.

Formation data can also help anticipate regional shifts. Rising filings in a state or region may point to growing confidence, emerging sectors, or a more attractive environment for business ownership. Falling filings may suggest that business owners are pulling back or facing barriers that deserve closer review.

This makes the Business Formation Report relevant beyond business owners alone. Economists can use it to monitor early signs of entrepreneurial activity. Journalists can use it to identify state-level patterns. Policymakers can use it to review the effects of local decisions. Business owners can use it to understand the environment in which they are starting or expanding.

Registered Agents Inc Tracks Business Creation Across Every State

Registered Agents Inc is a registered agent service provider that helps entrepreneurs start and maintain businesses across the United States. The company supports business formation, compliance services, professional websites, domains, business addresses, and phone numbers, helping new companies establish a legitimate presence online and in their communities.

The company's mission is to make business ownership more accessible. By reducing friction in the formation process, Registered Agents Inc aims to help entrepreneurs from different backgrounds compete with larger companies and participate more fully in the economy.

Because Registered Agents Inc files more business formations than any other provider in the U.S., its systems regularly track formation activity across every state and Washington, D.C. The Business Formation Report makes that information available each month to the public.

The report is also distinct from other common formation datasets. Registered Agents Inc tracks new entity filings with Secretaries of State and equivalent agencies across the country. This includes entities that may never apply for an Employer Identification Number or go on to pay payroll taxes.

That distinction matters because many new businesses begin before they appear in payroll-based or EIN-based datasets. Some remain owner-operated. Some are created for consulting, online services, real estate, local trade work, or other independent activities. By tracking state-level filings, the report captures a wider view of early-stage business activity.

A Timely View of Entrepreneurship & Economic Growth

The March and April 2026 data shows a small business economy that remains active despite uncertainty. Formation numbers rose nationally, several states posted sharp gains, and business owners reported a mix of optimism and practical concern.

Through the report, Registered Agents Inc reflects the growing need for accessible, current data on business formation, monthly formation, and small business trends. These indicators help explain how entrepreneurship connects to local opportunity, state policy, and economic resilience.

Entrepreneurship and economic growth in 2026 will not be defined only by large companies or national averages. Much of the story begins with small firms, new filings, and entrepreneurs choosing to formalize an idea. The Registered Agents Inc Business Formation Report helps make that early activity easier to see.

To read the full review, visit Better Business Advice.

About Registered Agents Inc: Registered Agents Inc (RAI) is the largest registered agent service provider in the United States, assisting hundreds of thousands of people every year start and manage their own business. Beyond registered agent services, the company provides professional website setup, domain registration, business addresses, and phone services to help new companies establish a formal presence online and in their communities. With comprehensive tracking across all 50 states and Washington D.C., Registered Agents Inc produces the monthly Business Formation Report, offering a timely view of entrepreneurial trends and early-stage business activity nationwide.

About Better Business Advice: Better Business Advice covers the news and strategies driving modern business success. The information provided by Better Business Advice does not, and is not intended to, constitute legal advice; instead, all information, content, and materials are for general informational purposes only. As an affiliate, Better Business Advice may earn commissions from services mentioned in the links provided.

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