WorldHotels Launches WorldHotels Backdrop™ A New Collection of Outdoor-Inspired Accommodations

The portfolio brings together outdoor retreats and luxury glamping escapes to connect travelers with stunning landscapes and uncompromising comfort

PHOENIX, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldHotels™, a global brand of independent luxury and lifestyle hotels within the BWH® Hotels portfolio, today announced the launch of WorldHotels Backdrop, a new collection of upscale glamping retreats and outdoor escapes located in scenic destinations around the world. Backdrop includes accommodations such as canvas-tented rooms and riverside cabins set amid mountains, along coastlines and at the gateway to national parks.

WorldHotels launches Backdrop™, a new collection of upscale glamping retreats in scenic global destinations Post this Zion Wildflower Resort, WorldHotels Asheville River Cabins, WorldHotels

The launch of Backdrop comes at a moment when travelers are increasingly seeking intentional ways to reconnect with nature, with place, and with themselves. Travel decisions, particularly among younger, experience-driven travelers, are shifting toward journeys that prioritize restoration and a deeper sense of destination. This growing appetite for immersive outdoor escapes is reflected in the rapid expansion of the global glamping market, which was valued at $3.79 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $7.87 billion by 2033. Fueled by demand for luxury outdoor experiences that pair the beauty of the natural world with modern comforts, this growth underscores a broader move toward travel that feels both grounding and unforgettable.

"Today's traveler is seeking more than a getaway; they're looking for connection and purpose. It's about meaningful moments in local neighborhoods and journeys designed to inspire a deeper connection. At WorldHotels, we're committed to helping our guests discover the perfect basecamp for exploration, whether it be personal or professional," said Ron Pohl, President of WorldHotels. "WorldHotels Backdrop brings to life our vision of allowing guests to fully experience remarkable outdoor environments while still enjoying the elevated hospitality that sets WorldHotels apart."

Backdrop offers accommodations for every type of adventurer:

Zion Wildflower Resort, WorldHotels (Virgin, Utah) – Located just minutes from the entrance to Zion National Park, this luxury glamping retreat pairs the dramatic red rock scenery of southern Utah with refined comforts, offering safari-style accommodations and easy access to hiking, stargazing and guided desert adventures.

– Located just minutes from the entrance to Zion National Park, this luxury glamping retreat pairs the dramatic red rock scenery of southern Utah with refined comforts, offering safari-style accommodations and easy access to hiking, stargazing and guided desert adventures. Asheville River Cabins, WorldHotels (Arden, N.C.) – Set along the French Broad River near Asheville, this peaceful retreat features newly renovated cabins surrounded by waterfront and mountain views, providing a convenient base for tubing, hiking and mountain biking in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

– Set along the French Broad River near Asheville, this peaceful retreat features newly renovated cabins surrounded by waterfront and mountain views, providing a convenient base for tubing, hiking and mountain biking in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Lodge at Pico Bonito, WorldHotels (La Ceiba, Honduras) – Coming soon to the Backdrop collection, this rainforest lodge near Pico Bonito National Park gives adventurers exclusive access to jungle trails, hidden waterfalls and abundant wildlife in one of Central America's most biodiverse landscapes.

Expansion for the brand is limitless, with early conversations charting a global journey from the quiet beaches of Phan Thiet, Vietnam, to unforgettable safaris in Africa and Australia.

Scenic Retreat Venues for Corporate Events and Weddings

Glamping sites offer a flexible and scenic setting for meetings, retreats and special events, blending comfort with the beauty of the outdoors. Backdrop properties feature adaptable indoor and outdoor layouts that overlook natural landscapes, creating a relaxed yet polished atmosphere for creative thought workshops, corporate dinners, workshops and social gatherings. Event planners can take advantage of on-site kitchens, dedicated presentation areas and natural surroundings that foster both productivity and meaningful connection.

Global Support Designed for Independent Success

Backdrop delivers clear value for owners and developers, offering a flexible pathway that allows unique outdoor and adventure properties to join a portfolio without compromising their individual character. WorldHotels provides essential support that preserves independence while enhancing performance, including an integrated guest management system, economies‑of‑scale purchasing power, access to a WorldHotels Rewards™ program with 66 million Rewards members that drive incremental revenue and comprehensive insurance solutions designed to protect and strengthen independent operations.

For more information about WorldHotels, please visit our development website. High-resolution images can be downloaded here.

About WorldHotels™

WorldHotels is a privately held hotel soft brand within the BWH® Hotels global enterprise. Founded by independent hoteliers dedicated to the art of hospitality, WorldHotels offers one of the finest portfolios of independent hotels and resorts around the globe, expertly curated to inspire unique, life-enriching experiences that connect people and places. WorldHotels is comprised of five unique collections, each with its own personality and style to appeal to the needs of today's traveler, from elevated oceanfront resorts and upscale city hotels to wellness retreats and glamping accommodations. The collections include: WorldHotels Luxury, WorldHotels Elite, WorldHotels Crafted, WorldHotels Distinctive and WorldHotels Backdrop. For more information, visit WorldHotels.com.

About BWH ® Hotels

BWH Hotels is a leading, global hospitality enterprise comprised of three hotel companies, including WorldHotels™, Best Western® Hotels & Resorts and SureStay® Hotels. The global enterprise boasts approximately 4,300 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide.* With 18 brands across every chain scale segment, from luxury to economy, BWH Hotels suits the needs of developers and guests in every market. For more information, visit bwhhotels.com.

*Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.

SOURCE BWH Hotels