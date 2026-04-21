BWH® Hotels Opens the first @HOME by Best Western℠ Extended-Stay in the U.S. Market

The new-build hotel meets rising extended‑stay demand among business and leisure travelers in the region

PHOENIX, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BWH Hotels, a leading hospitality enterprise including WorldHotels™, Best Western® Hotels & Resorts and SureStay® Hotels, today announced that the first @HOME by Best Western property in the United States is officially open and welcoming guests. The property, located in St. George, Utah, was developed in partnership with Prime Hospitality and blends apartment-style living with hotel convenience to meet the comfort, convenience, and value demands of today's modern traveler.

@HOME by Best Western St George

"We're proud to introduce the first @HOME by Best Western in the United States, a significant step in our strategy to grow our modern extended-stay portfolio in important destinations like St. George and alongside trusted partners like Prime Hospitality," said Brad LeBlanc, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer at BWH Hotels. "This development reflects the rising demand for well-designed, long-term accommodations that combine comfort and flexibility and deliver the kind of practical spaces travelers now look for across every stay type. St. George is an incredible market for extended-stay and we are proud to be in the community."

@HOME by Best Western St. George is a four-story property offering 92 apartment-style studios thoughtfully designed with amenities such as kitchens, workspaces and social patios. Guests will also enjoy inviting community areas, including a pool, a large fitness center with health club-grade equipment, and dedicated spaces for guests to reserve and store larger items like bikes and skis. The project meets the growing demand for flexible, long-term accommodations as St. George continues to expand, fueled by the region's major medical facility, Intermountain Health, and its access to nearby national parks.

With this new hotel development, Prime Hospitality further solidifies its partnership with BWH Hotels in delivering best-in-class hospitality. The project marks the fourth property partnership between the organizations, joining Zion Wildflower Resort, WorldHotels Crafted, a luxury glamping experience located just outside Zion National Park; Best Western Plus Zion Canyon Inn & Suites in Springdale, Utah; and Best Western Mesquite Inn in Mesquite, Nevada.

"As we continue to expand our portfolio, bringing this @HOME by Best Western property to the fast-growing St. George area was a natural fit," said Nick Ence, Owner and President of Prime Hospitality. "Our continued success with BWH Hotels has translated into strong early performance, and we are excited to be fully open and welcoming guests."

Rapid Brand Expansion

Through the continued growth of the @HOME by Best Western brand, BWH Hotels is advancing its commitment to meet evolving guest needs with a strong global pipeline that is projected to reach 34 hotels and 2,791 rooms by the end of 2026. The St. George development builds on the recent opening in Walkerton, Ontario, Canada, and will be closely followed by the @HOME by Best Western debut near Atlanta, Georgia, in late 2026.

Learn more about @HOME by Best Western St. George online, along with high-resolution images.

About BWH® Hotels

BWH Hotels is a leading, global hospitality enterprise comprised of three hotel companies, including WorldHotels™, Best Western® Hotels & Resorts and SureStay® Hotels. The global enterprise boasts approximately 4,300 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide.* With 18 brands across every chain scale segment, from luxury to economy, BWH Hotels suits the needs of developers and guests in every market. For more information, visit bwhhotels.com.

*Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.

About Prime Hospitality

With a portfolio ranging from Mesquite Nevada to Springdale Utah, Prime Hospitality is the Premier Southern Utah Hospitality Management firm. The company operates franchises in all major brands as well as independent properties, addressing all hospitality management needs. For more information, visit primehmg.com.

SOURCE BWH Hotels