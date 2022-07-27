BESTEX RESEARCH ADDS STRATEGY STUDIO TO ITS ALGORITHM MANAGEMENT SYSTEM TO PROVIDE ADVANCED CUSTOMIZATION, AUTOMATION, AND TESTING OF EXECUTION ALGORITHMS

Clients Can Now Access BestEx Research's Best-In-Class Customization Tools, Trading Dashboard, and TCA In a Single Interface

STAMFORD, Conn., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BestEx Research Group LLC, a provider of high-performance algorithmic execution and measurement solutions for equities, futures, and FX trading, has added a no-code algorithmic trading tool, Strategy Studio, to build and customize execution algorithms and smart order routing strategies to its industry-first multi-asset, cloud-based Algorithm Management System (AMS).

The BestEx Research AMS is an execution management system (EMS) built specifically for algorithmic trading that provides an algorithmic trading ecosystem including not only execution algorithms but also live order monitoring and management, pre-trade strategy customization, and post-trade Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA). Asset managers can use it to trade through multiple broker-dealers, and broker-dealers can use it to create their own proprietary algorithmic trading offering.

"Our vision is to become the leader in execution automation and measurement, and the BestEx Research AMS is a massive step forward," said Hitesh Mittal, Founder and CEO. "In addition to building best-of-breed execution algorithms, we are building no-code automation tools for our clients that dramatically shorten the time it takes to go from idea to implementation—from months to minutes."

Strategy Studio, the latest addition to AMS, allows brokers to create their own execution platforms, customizing every detail of BestEx Research's existing algorithms and building new ones from scratch. Users can also build or customize the liquidity seeking strategies and Smart Order Routers (SORs) underlying their algorithms—adding, removing, and prioritizing venues. In addition, Strategy Studio allows users to automate dynamic algorithm selection based on order characteristics like volatility, spread, and order size and A/B test algorithm performance via randomized experiments evaluated with BestEx Research TCA.

Mr. Mittal added, "For buy-side firms, these features are unique and offer unprecedented transparency, control, and flexibility. For broker-dealers building a proprietary offering with our AMS, the ability to manage customers' trading, customization, and performance evaluation in a single AMS interface is revolutionary."

To learn more about BestEx Research's Algo Management System (AMS) including Strategy Studio, visit bestexresearch.com/AMS.

About BestEx Research

BestEx Research Group LLC was founded in 2017 by a team of industry experts in systematic trading. BestEx Research is creating a new category of innovative, broker-neutral solutions that combine sophisticated execution algorithms with a user-friendly dashboard and transaction cost analysis for multiple asset classes. The cloud-based platform is the first independent algorithmic trading solution for equities, futures, and foreign exchange in all markets. BestEx Research algorithms are reducing trading costs for buy-side managers and providing sell-side firms with a seamless trading solution for their clients. For more information on BestEx Research's mission and products, or to request a product demo, please visit www.bestexresearch.com. Please follow BestEx Research on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact

Josh Passman, Lansons

[email protected]

914 391 1199

SOURCE BestEx Research