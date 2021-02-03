BestEx Research Announces Launch of Futures Algorithms

NEW YORK and STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BestEx Research Group, LLC, a provider of high-performance algorithmic execution and measurement solutions for equities, futures, and foreign exchange trading, is proud to announce the launch of their suite of algorithms for futures trading. The new offering includes the rollout of BestEx Research's state-of-the art trading tools such as simulation, including back-testing capability and live simulation, and the dashboard currently available for equities. BestEx Research will offer its cloud-based algorithmic execution platform as Software as a Service (SaaS) to brokers and Futures Commission Merchants (FCMs) and as an introducing broker to buy-side institutions via its wholly owned subsidiary introducing broker, BestEx Research Securities. BestEx Research Securities' introducing broker license was approved by the National Futures Association (NFA) in January this year.

Founder and CEO Hitesh Mittal commented "We are delighted to continue our growth and expand into futures algorithms. BestEx Research was founded with a focus on maximizing investor returns and is therefore committed to reducing clients' trading costs with a sophisticated, quantitative approach to execution across equities and futures. While many firms simply extend their existing algorithms for equities to futures and ask clients to ignore the imperfect fit, we've designed our futures algorithms with focused attention on the unique market structure and microstructure of futures."

Equities algorithms are a poor base for futures trading because the market structure is completely different. For example, futures algorithms generally ignore fluctuations in volume created by the roll calendar, which can create unnecessary impact or underutilize increased liquidity. In addition, intraday liquidity behavior and volatility vary widely across futures contracts, often unaccounted for in traditional futures algorithms. BestEx Research futures algorithms and trading tools account for futures-specific volume prediction, varied volatility profiles, varying queue lengths, and distinctive order book matching rules, reducing trading costs and information leakage for firms.

Dynamic Beta Investments Co-Founder, Mathias Mamou-Mani, said, "BestEx Research's addition of futures algorithms is a needed development for trading these complex products, and we are pleased with the results so far. We are highly focused on reducing transaction costs and the combination of dashboard, simulation platform, transaction cost analysis, and execution algorithms makes this futures' offering unique while helping lower our trading costs."

BestEx Research's cloud-based dashboard allows for unprecedented transparency into both orders and individual executions, including complete control, customization, and roll projection for each contract. Their simulation tool is the only one, industry-wide, with backtesting capability as well as live simulation. Furthermore, BestEx Research transaction cost analysis (TCA) tools for futures are fully integrated within their dashboard, including high-level overviews, child order details, impact metrics, and adverse selection analysis.

Buy-side firms can access BestEx Research algorithms via most execution management systems (EMSs) or order management systems (OMSs) with an option to execute with brokers of their choice to maintain their commission obligations. Sell-side firms can use BestEx Research's holistic algorithmic solution to support their clients using its web-based dashboard, build tailored solutions by customizing everything from venue selection to strategy behavior in a few clicks, and engage clients with transparent solutions. BestEx Research's tools provide an unconflicted, high-performance trading experience to any customer who wants to lower transaction costs—with all asset classes available through a single user interface.

To request a demo or learn more about their new futures offering please reach out to [email protected].

About BestEx Research

BestEx Research Group, LLC was founded in 2017 by a team of industry experts in computer science and systematic trading. BestEx Research is creating a new category of innovative, broker-neutral solutions that combine sophisticated execution algorithms with a user-friendly dashboard and transaction cost analysis for multiple asset classes. The cloud-based platform is the first independent algorithmic trading solution for equities, futures, and foreign exchange in all markets. BestEx Research algorithms are reducing trading costs for buy-side managers and providing sell-side firms a seamless trading solution for their clients. For more information on BestEx Research's mission and products, or to request a product demo, please visit www.bestexresearch.com. Please follow BestEx Research on LinkedIn and Twitter.

