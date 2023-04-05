BestEx Research Appoints Matthew Cousens as Head of EMEA Equities in European Expansion

STAMFORD, Conn., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BestEx Research Group LLC, a provider of high-performance algorithmic execution and measurement solutions for equities, futures, and foreign exchange trading, today announced the appointment of Matthew Cousens as Head of EMEA Equities. Matt is tasked with driving the continued rollout of equities execution algorithms for US and Canadian trading to the European customer base and contributing to the strategic globalization of BestEx Research algorithms.

"On the back of the tremendous success of our North American equities platform and the globalization of our futures platform last year, a clear next step is the globalization of our equities algorithms. There's no stronger presence to lead our European expansion than Matt Cousens," said Hitesh Mittal, Founder & CEO of BestEx Research. "Matt's relationships, expertise, and experience with algorithmic trading platforms across the industry uniquely position him to accelerate the adoption of our existing products and pave the way for development specific to European markets."

Mr. Cousens joins BestEx Research with more than 22 years of experience in equities trading with a focus on electronic and algorithmic trading. Most recently, he was named Head of EMEA Platform Sales at Citi, where he was responsible for distribution and sales across the firm's cash equities platform. Prior, he served as Co-Head of Electronic Trading and Head of EMEA Equities Execution Sales at Barclays and spent 12 years in Advanced Execution Services (AES) at Credit Suisse, becoming the Co-Head of AES Sales for EMEA after running wholesale distribution of the platform and developing the distribution strategy specific to quantitative clients.

"Existing algo providers will have a hard time competing with BestEx Research's nimble platform, seamlessly extending to new regions and asset classes while remaining tailored to their unique market structures and conditions. Constant innovation is required to support buy-side customers' performance needs in a market with ever-increasing demands. I'm thrilled to be leading the charge to deliver our modern, transparent Algorithm Management System (AMS) to EMEA clients," said Mr. Cousens. "The desire to deliver the highest quality execution and experience for clients is palpable at BestEx Research, both in the products and within the team," he added.

To learn more about BestEx Research's high-performance, multi-asset execution algorithms offered within the firm's Algorithm Management System (AMS), including the execution platform's no-code strategy customization and automation tools, simulation and A/B testing capabilities, order management dashboard, and transaction cost analytics (TCA), visit bestexresearch.com.

About BestEx Research

BestEx Research Group LLC was founded in 2017 by a team of industry experts in systematic trading. BestEx Research is creating a new category of innovative algorithmic trading solutions that combine sophisticated execution algorithms with a user-friendly dashboard and transaction cost analysis for multiple asset classes. The cloud-based platform is the first independent algorithmic trading solution for equities, futures, and foreign exchange in all markets. BestEx Research algorithms are reducing trading costs for buy-side managers and providing sell-side firms with a seamless trading solution for their clients. For more information on BestEx Research's mission and products, or to request a product demo, please visit www.bestexresearch.com. Follow BestEx Research on LinkedIn and Twitter.

