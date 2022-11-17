BESTEX RESEARCH APPOINTS NICK ASHWIN AS HEAD OF EXECUTION SERVICES IN EUROPE AND EXPANDS GLOBAL EXECUTION SERVICES TEAM

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BestEx Research Group LLC, a provider of high-performance algorithmic execution and measurement solutions for equities, futures, and foreign exchange trading, today announced the appointment of Nick Ashwin as Head of Execution Services in Europe, as well as the addition of five Execution Services employees in 2022, to provide rolling 24x5 support to BestEx Research's global customer base.

"Excellence in customer support is a core value of BestEx Research. Performance improvement is an iterative and collaborative process unique to each client's trading, and the expansion of our Execution Services team in the US, EU, and APAC underscores our commitment to serving our clients with active consultation around strategy selection and its impact on performance," said Nigam Saraiya, Chief Product Officer. "Welcoming Nick and his depth of experience to our rapidly growing team means we can better serve our clients globally with customized support and continue to extend the reach of our award-winning platform."

Mr. Ashwin joins BestEx Research with nearly a decade of experience in algorithmic futures execution, most recently as VP in Futures Electronic Trading at Barclays. Prior to Barclays, he served consecutively as Head of EMEA Client Execution Services and Head of EMEA Algorithmic Execution Desk at Quantitative Brokers, where he was responsible for client consultation, transaction cost analysis, and execution support and was deeply involved in algorithm performance tracking and enhancement. He holds a master's degree in Physics with Philosophy from the University of York, UK.

"I'm thrilled to be joining BestEx Research as this dynamic team continues its global expansion," said Mr. Ashwin. "The ability to provide customers not only with high-performance execution algorithms but also the tools they need to iteratively reduce costs and measure that change is extremely exciting. I look forward to working with the team and our clients to deliver improved execution."

To learn more about BestEx Research's multi-asset Algorithm Management System (AMS), including the execution platform's no-code strategy customization and automation tools, simulation and A/B testing capabilities, order management dashboard, and transaction cost analytics (TCA), visit bestexresearch.com.

About BestEx Research

BestEx Research Group LLC was founded in 2017 by a team of industry experts in systematic trading. BestEx Research is creating a new category of innovative, broker-neutral solutions that combine sophisticated execution algorithms with a user-friendly Algorithm Management System (AMS) including no-code customization, automation, order management, and transaction cost analysis tools for multiple asset classes. This cloud-based platform is the first independent algorithmic trading solution for equities, futures, and foreign exchange in all markets. BestEx Research algorithms are reducing trading costs for buy-side managers and providing sell-side firms a seamless trading solution for their clients. For more information on BestEx Research's mission and products, or to request a product demo, please visit www.bestexresearch.com . Please follow BestEx Research on LinkedIn and Twitter.

