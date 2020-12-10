BestEx Research Secures Series A Financing Round

NEW YORK and STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BestEx Research Group, LLC, a provider of high-performance algorithmic execution and measurement solutions for equity, futures and foreign exchange (FX), is pleased to announce a $5 million Series A investment round by QC Ventures Ltd., a private investment firm affiliated with Quadrature, a quantitative investment manager. The investment will fuel BestEx Research's rapid growth in its product design and development efforts, dashboard enhancements, analytics and other corporate developments as it prepares to roll out its futures and FX products. The $5 million capital raise brings the company to a $50 million valuation.

Founder and CEO of BestEx Research Hitesh Mittal, commented, "Our fast-paced growth is a testament to our systematic approach of building execution algorithms by measuring the effectiveness of every single order against months of market data using our proprietary exchange simulator. Unlike the current industry execution algorithms offered as black-box solutions, we offer an end-to-end solution that includes a web-based dashboard providing transparency into BestEx Research's algorithms, control over execution, and insightful transaction cost analytics. Today's Series A investment announcement marks an important milestone for our business as it allows BestEx Research to continue on a rapid trajectory of growth throughout 2021."

BestEx Research also announced the appointment of QC Ventures Ltd. and Quadrature Co-Founders, Suneil Setiya and Greg Skinner to its Board of Directors.

"On behalf of our entire team, we are delighted to work with QC Ventures, and welcome Greg Skinner and Suneil Setiya to our Board. Greg and Suneil founded a successful quantitative investment company and having their backing, along with their counsel and expertise will benefit BestEx Research tremendously. Our mission is to become the leader in automation and measurement of execution across asset classes and significantly reduce transaction costs for our clients," added Mittal.

Buy-side firms can access BestEx Research algorithms via most execution management systems (EMS) or order management systems (OMS) with an option to execute with brokers of their choice to maintain their commission obligations. Sell-side firms can use BestEx Research's holistic algorithmic solution to support their clients using its web-based dashboard, build tailored solutions by customizing everything from venue selection to strategy behavior in a simple-to-use, web-based dashboard, and engage their clients with transparent solutions. In addition, BestEx Research's tools can be customized for clients and provide an unconflicted, high-performance trading experience to any customer who wants to lower transaction costs.

BestEx Research Group, LLC was founded in 2017 by a team of industry experts in computer science and systematic trading. BestEx Research is creating a new category of innovative, broker-neutral solutions that combine sophisticated execution algorithms with a user-friendly dashboard and transaction cost analysis for multiple asset classes. The cloud-based platform is the first independent algorithmic trading solution for equities, futures, and foreign exchange in all markets. BestEx Research algorithms are reducing trading costs for buy-side managers and providing sell-side firms a seamless trading solution for their clients. For more information on BestEx Research's mission and products, or to request a product demo, please visit www.bestexresearch.com . Please follow BestEx Research on LinkedIn and Twitter .

