BestQool Announces Up to 21% Off Red Light Therapy Devices on Amazon for Black Friday

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This Black Friday, BestQool invites everyone to pause, breathe, and take a moment for themselves. Even a brief daily red light therapy session can help relax muscles, refresh the skin, and ease the day's tension. To make at-home wellness more accessible, BestQool is launching its official Black Friday promotion on Amazon.

From 12:00 AM PST on November 20, 2025 to 11:59 PM PST on December 1, 2025, customers can enjoy:

BestQool's efficient red light devices are on sale for up to 21% off during Black Friday. This includes high-performance panels like the BQ60 and Pro100, as well as the Redot series red light belts.

20% off all BestQool products on Amazon, and an exclusive 21% discount on three of the brand's best-selling high-performance models: Pro100, Pro300, and Redot L

This seasonal offer is a great opportunity for both first-time users and long-time wellness enthusiasts to elevate their self-care routines with more advanced red light therapy solutions.

A gift that puts your health first again

It seems like taking care of ourselves is the last thing we do these days.

BestQool wants everyone to take a break this Black Friday and use red light therapy to relax and recharge, even if it's only for a few minutes a day.

Red light technology that really works at a higher level

The BQ60 and Pro100 are two of BestQool's most popular home-use devices, and they will be at this year's Black Friday event.

BQ60: Compact, focused, and strong

The BQ60 is great for both new and experienced users because it offers accurate, comfortable therapy in a small package.

The device uses 660nm red light and 850nm near-infrared light, which are two wavelengths that are known to help with surface vitality while also reaching deeper layers to promote comfort and relaxation. This makes it easier to recover every day and more helpful. [1][2].

Here are some of the most important things:

LEDs with two chips that mix red light at 660 nm and near-infrared light at 850 nm

High irradiance for home sessions that last 15 to 30 minutes

Good for small areas like the face, neck, and joints.

Design with no EMF at 6 inches for safe daily use.

Pro100: Better outcomes for more extensive therapy

People who want more coverage and more output should get the Pro100. It makes home wellness as good as it gets for professionals.

The Pro100 has four wavelengths (630nm, 660nm, 850nm, and 940nm) that help balance the lighting on the surface, speed up cell activity, and make deeper layers more comfortable. This gives you a more complete full-spectrum rejuvenation experience [1][3][4].

Here are some of the most important features:

Four wavelengths make up the system: 630nm, 660nm, 850nm, and 940nm.

More comfort for deeper muscles and joints

Modular design that can be used with one or more units

Built to last, with an automatic timer and many ways to install

In addition, users can make the Pro100 work even better by using it with BestQool's Mobile Stand and Universal Stand. Both of these stands are designed to make red light therapy sessions more comfortable and adaptable. These rolling stands let people set the panel at the right height and angle so they can get the most out of the Pro100's high irradiance output. Users can enjoy a full session while lying down comfortably because the Universal Stand can be used both vertically and horizontally. This makes it easier and more relaxing to take care of your health at home.

About BestQool

BestQool is a health tech company that wants to make advanced red light therapy available at home. The company wants to make light therapy a part of everyday life by combining scientific progress with natural healing. This promise helps people develop healthy habits that they can stick to and improve their overall health and well-being.

