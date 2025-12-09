BestQool Launches Christmas Campaign Crossing Into 2026 Before the Next Wave of New Product Updates

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BestQool is now giving a holiday offer to help people smoothly move into 2026 as the year comes to an end and the holidays approach. From December 10, 2025, to January 4, 2026, customers can get 15% off all BestQool light therapy products on the BestQool official website. Also, from December 24, 2025, to January 6, 2026, customers who want red light devices that look like belts or yoga mats can get up to 23% off Redot series products when they buy them from the BestQool Amazon store. This Christmas, give the gift of health.

Enter 2026 with a variety of effective red light gadgets that subtly and organically boost vitality, elevate mood, and help you start the new year with a sharper mind in BestQool's year-end campaign.

The holidays are fun, but they can also be busy and stressful. This Christmas, take some time to relax and focus on yourself. Red light therapy can help you feel better. A few minutes a day can help you relax, refresh, and relieve muscle tension, all while making your skin look healthy [1]. Near-infrared light has been shown to penetrate deeper tissues, promoting muscle and joint recovery, reducing inflammation, and improving circulation [2]. It's the best way to relax after the holiday rush and start the new year feeling fresh.

BQ60: Compact, powerful, and great for holiday skin

60 dual-chip LEDs that give off red light at 660 nm and near-infrared light at 850 nm.

A medium-sized design that is easy to carry around and works well on areas like the face, neck, and joints.

Compared to other products in the same price range, it has 1.5 times more LEDs and therapeutic effects. During the sale, you can get it for just $160 instead of $189, which makes it both powerful and affordable.

Red light at 660 nm is known to help stimulate collagen production and reduce the appearance of fine lines, while near-infrared light at 850 nm can improve blood flow, reduce inflammation, and promote tissue repair [3].

Imagine a "tree" of the same height as a Christmas tree, but with brighter lights that scientifically stimulate vitality. This is what BestQool's modular Pro series panels do.

Pro100: Full-spectrum therapy for staying healthy in the winter

100 dual-chip LEDs that send out wavelengths of 630 nm, 660 nm, 850 nm, and 940 nm, near-infrared light at 850 nm and 940 nm penetrates deeper into muscles and joints, accelerating recovery and reducing pain [4]

at and penetrates deeper into muscles and joints, accelerating recovery and reducing pain A medium-sized, easy-to-carry design that uses four wavelengths to give more accurate and focused treatments to areas like the upper back and abdomen.

Modular design: The product has a connectable system that lets you link together multiple units of the same model for full-body or half-body treatments that work well[3].

Pro300: The best red light therapy experience

Four wavelengths—630 nm, 660 nm, 850 nm, and 940 nm—for full-spectrum therapy.

Half-body size: This is best for bigger areas like the lower limbs and back, where it can give more accurate and effective treatments with high power and four wavelengths.

Modular design: Users can connect a second Pro300 to it to treat their whole body in one session.

High-dose output: 647,383 joules of energy in 30 minutes at 6 inches, which is 4.25 times the dose of the BQ60 and 3.6 times the dose of the Pro100.The excellent design of the Pro300 ensures not only its powerful output but also guarantees 0 EMF at 6 inches, providing users with a safe, electromagnetic-free experience.

The colorful lights on the Christmas tree make the room feel festive, and BestQool's red light devices will last a long time to brighten your body. Red light therapy is good for your health in the long term, unlike holiday lights that only shine during the season. From December 10, 2025, to January 4, 2026, you can get 15% off all BestQool products on the BestQool official website.

About BestQool

BestQool is a health tech company that wants to make advanced red light therapy available at home. BestQool helps people develop healthy habits that improve their overall health by combining scientific advances with natural healing.

Media contact

Giselle

[email protected].

