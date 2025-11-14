BestQool Thanksgiving Sale on Red Light Therapy Products-- Thanking Customers for Their Ongoing Support

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2024, thanks to the continuous support of all customers, BestQool has been able to reduce its carbon emissions by 2,188.849 tons and earn two crucial certifications: the Climate Partner Impact and Climate Pledge Friendly. Simultaneously, the company continues to develop innovative devices, conduct further scientific research, and provide more options for all users interested in red light therapy worldwide. On the eve of Thanksgiving, BestQool would like to express a warm appreciation to all customers for their support and make a special offer.

Celebrate Thanksgiving with BestQool! Enjoy 15% off sitewide, and 18% off for the BQ150, stand series and Pro series at checkout.

In recognition of customer loyalty, BestQool is hosting a Thanksgiving sales event. This limited-time promotion offers a 15% discount across the entire product range, providing an opportunity for customers to purchase BestQool products. Several popular items, including the BQ150, products from the Stand series, and Pro series, will receive an 18% discount at checkout.

BestQool BQ Series Panels — The First Choice for Most Customers

BQ40

As an entry-level device with dual-wavelength technology, BQ40 is designed to provide an accessible and portable red light therapy experience. It emits 660nm red light and 850nm near-infrared light, which are known to promote skin healing, reduce inflammation, and stimulate collagen production [1].

BQ60

As the best seller of BestQool, BQ60 is designed as an ideal choice for those seeking an effective and reasonably priced device for home red light therapy.

BQ150

The BQ150 is a high-powered device equipped with four wavelengths: 630nm, 660nm, 850nm, and 940nm.

630nm red light reduces inflammation, promotes tissue repair, and improves skin appearance, making it effective for treating acne, redness, and fine lines [2].

940 nm near-infrared light penetrates deeper, providing therapeutic benefits for muscle recovery, joint pain relief, and tissue regeneration, while also enhancing blood circulation and promoting faster healing of deep tissues [3].

BQ60Pro

The BQ60Pro builds on the foundation of the BQ150, with the addition of two more wavelengths, 680nm and 810nm.

680nm helps support reparative processes in the middle layers of the skin and enhances wound healing [4].

810nm improves blood flow and circulation, supports muscle recovery, and has anti-inflammatory effects [5].

Beside the additional 2 wavelengths, which is also a noticeable point of the BQ60 pro device, a more flexible mounting base, with its help, users can now enjoy their treatment in a comfortable lying posture. This is achieved by securely attaching the product to the bed frame or pipes mounted along one side of the wall, providing a stable and convenient setup for hands-free treatment.

Redot Series — Red Light Therapy Belts with Pulse Mode and Three Size Options

Redot S

The Redot S is a lightweight, USB-powered device ideal for waist rejuvenation and targeted treatment of long, narrow areas.

Redot M

The Redot M is designed for larger localized regions such as the shoulders, neck, and upper back.

Redot L

The Redot L is a half-body device. Two Redot L units can be connected to form a full-body red light therapy mat.

The Redot series also features a pulse mode, which enhances cellular activity and accelerates healing processes. Studies show that pulse modes improve circulation, reduce pain, and promote tissue repair. Pulsed light therapy has been demonstrated to stimulate cellular responses, such as ATP production, which is essential for tissue regeneration and pain relief [6].

All discounts and products mentioned in this article are available for purchase on the official BestQool website.

About BestQool

BestQool is a health technology brand focused on making advanced red light therapy accessible at home. The company combines scientific advancements with natural healing, striving to integrate light therapy into daily life. This commitment helps individuals establish consistent self-care habits and efficiently enhance their overall health and wellness.

