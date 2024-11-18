Bestqool Pro Advanced Series: Revolutionizing Red Light Therapy This Black Friday

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With winter just around the corner, Bestqool is proud to offer a head start on wellness with their advanced Pro Series, featuring next-level red light therapy suitable for any professional settings. The Pro series is a milestone in Bestqool's mission to transform the red light therapy, using innovative, effective technology. As we are quickly approaching the beginning of the Black Friday sales, there is no better time to try out some of the most potent red light therapy on the market for dissolving fatigue and pain. Enjoy a discount of up to 20% for devices from Bestqool.

Bestqool kicks off Black Friday sale with up to 20% off from November 18th through December 7th

The Pro Series: Professional-Grade Red Light Therapy for Everyone

The Bestqool Professional series redefines the game for professional design in clinical settings and for persons who would like to experience the benefits of red light therapy at home. Based on the experience of developing BQ series, it can now provide a wholesome holistic treatment for pain relief, reducing inflammation, skin rejuvenation, and fastening the healing process in the whole body.

Overall advantages of the Pro series

More efficient output

The Pro series shows a more advanced professional level than the entry-level BQ series, and at the same time, has a more competitive output power than products of the same price, with stronger penetration and a larger irradiation range, thereby greatly improving the efficiency of treatment. In the latest upgraded version, the new lens design is adopted, and the new focusing design further improves the irradiation efficiency. Save time and increase the therapeutic benefit for personal recovery, sports therapy, and clinical applications.

User-friendly design

In the latest update of the pro series, Bestqool has upgraded the devices by adding a "6-second delay" design based on customer feedback. The beads will be activated 6 seconds later after users have pressed the button, during which time users can better prepare for the red light therapy.

Tailored Treatment Options with Pro-Series

Bestqool has done detailed and differentiated customization to meet the needs of consumers with different trade-offs in various product parameters and prices. Pro-series is available in a number of models, each with customized power settings for individual needs. Here is an overview of some of the key models:

Pro100: Compact in size, mighty in impact, this gadget requires 170 Watts of power. It weighs 6.57 lbs. and features 100 Dual Chip (660 & 850 nm) LEDs with an irradiance of 121mW/cm² at 3 inches. This gives one quite a broad scope of therapeutic applications. Ideal for home use and its convenient operation make Pro100 highly popular among users seeking personal treatment non-invasive options.

Pro200: A larger model, this requires 340W and weighs 14.3 lbs. The 200 Dual Chip (660 & 850 nm) LEDs deliver 124mW/cm² at 3 inches. Its larger size and power make it a perfect fit for both home users who would require more coverage and professionals in their search for portability combined with great therapeutic power.

Pro 300: It is the top model in the Pro series, with a consumption of 500W; it uses 300 Dual Chip (630 & 940 nm + 660 &850 nm) LEDs for maximum light intensity. This model boasts the highest power available in the Pro series: up to 91mW/cm² at 3 inches. It is ideal for a patient suffering from chronic pain, inflammation, scars or injuries. The model fits clinical and sporting recovery needs. The added benefits include better penetration into skin and tissues at different levels of the human body to reach the lesions directly by producing maximum healing effect.

Black Friday Red Light Therapy Deals: Unbeatable Discounts on Pro Series

What better way to invest in your health than with Bestqool's Black Friday Red Light Therapy Sale? Go browse the Bestqool store of Amazon or the Bestqool official website and check the discount of various Bestqool products!

Why Choose Bestqool?

Bestqool was founded in 2019 and grew rapidly into the leading position within the industry of red light therapy. The R&D team at Bestqool has been working to perfect the art of red light therapy products for more than ten years to ensure each product is of the highest quality, durability, and effectiveness. With a customer-first approach and standing commitment to innovation, the company remains among the most trusted names both for home users and professional customers.

From the very first BQ series to the most powerful Pro series, the evolution of Bestqool represents a deep commitment to constant improvement to ensure that every product always surpasses the expectations of customers. The innovations in each Pro series product give professional-level features: an auto timer, and low EMF emission levels guarantee the optimality, safety, and effectiveness of therapy.

Besides that, Bestqool gives every product in the Pro series a two-year warranty-a surety that the company has confidence in its devices and security for customers.

Global Reach and Customer Support

There are two main purchasing channels for the products: Amazon and the official website of Bestqool. With warehouses in Europe, America, and Asia, Bestqool assures effective and reliable services to all its customers globally, irrespective of location. Additionally, Bestqool offers up to a three-year warranty on its products. This commitment to after-sales service reflects the company's confidence in its quality and helps strengthen relationships with customers.

Contact

For media contact and inquiries, please contact

Giselle

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Bestqool