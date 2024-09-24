Bestqool Pro Series Iteration: Upgraded Design for Enhanced User Experience

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bestqool, a leading red light therapy industry company, proudly presents the newest iteration of its Pro Series line. It features advanced design improvements and multiple upgraded functionalities for optimum performance. This launch represents the next-generation leap in professional red light treatment technology by enhancing user experience and therapeutic benefits. Behind this Pro Series upgrade at Bestqool is the commitment to understanding and responding to customers' needs.

Bestqool releases the upgraded Pro series based on the latest customer feedback.

The company kicked off a three-month-long customer feedback session to gather valuable insights from users across various regions. This direct feedback has led to two critical design enhancements that are now integrated into the Pro Series.

Two new upgraded designs for the Pro Series

Addition of a new 6-second countdown timer

Addressing direct feedback from its customers, who had issues operating the device with goggles on, Bestqool has fitted a new 6-second countdown timer in the Pro Series. When the start button is pressed, the timer gives the user six seconds to reposition himself and put on his goggles before the therapy session begins. This thoughtful design feature reduces fumbling and mis-touching issues, hence providing users with easier and more efficient therapy.



Upgraded goggle for improved comfort

To fix the complaints of discomfort caused by the previous black goggles, Bestqool transitioned to new green ones. These goggles are made of PC material and are 70% more comfortable than before. The new green goggles alleviate issues with light sensitivity, increasing customer satisfaction. This assures customer comfort and a better experience, which is Bestqool's priority.

Look back at the Pro Series' attempts to improve the user experience

The Pro Series has gone through notable technological advancement, which further sets up the product for performance and versatility:

Transition to dual-chip technology

Bestqool launched dual-chip technology in the Pro Series , this change also allows every lamp bead on the Pro Series to emit both red and near-infrared light simultaneously, so the customer of the Pro Series can be treated by red light and NIR with one device. Other upgrades include a new beam angle and focusing design for better irradiation efficiency and irradiance. While this may provide more concentrated light, the dual-chip system definitely assures an increase in the effectiveness of therapy for the user.



Splicable design and mobile stand adaptability

In the newly updated Pro Series, an added feature is a splicable design that facilitates users to attach panel lights for extended coverage. Such an upgrade allows larger panel lights, illuminating over a wider range of body parts for even better therapeutic benefits. The flexibility of the mobile stand further enriches the user experience in that changes in the position of the panels are practical under optimal requirements for treatment conditions.



The latest product of the Pro Series: Pro300-A four wavelength full body panel light

One of the highlights of the new Pro Series is a four-wavelength full-body panel light from Bestqool, the Pro300, combining four concurrences of wavelengths for comprehensive therapeutic coverage. These are selected based on their great effectiveness in helping with healing, reduction of inflammation, and enhancement of overall health and wellness. Being larger in size and able to emit a max dosage.This large illumination area covers a greater amount of the body's surface, which is useful in full-body therapy sessions. As it adds value to the overall functionality of the whole Pro Series, it also enhances the Bestqool role in addressing a wide range of medical grade therapeutic requirements for different individuals and professionals requiring advanced red light therapy.

Related data of the Pro Series:









Type Pro100 Pro200 Pro300 Power consumption 170W 340W 500W Irradiance at 6 inches 80.75 mW/cm² 77.5 mW/cm² 74.85 mW/cm² LED bulb counts

(And wavelength) Dual-chip 100

(660&850nm) Dual-chip 200

(660&850nm) Dual-chip 300

(630&940nm +

660&850nm) Dimensions 19.9x8.3x3.7

inch 36.8x8.3x3.7 inch 36.3x13.4x3.7 inch Weight 6.6 lb 13.1 lb 18.7 lb Dosage/cm²

(After 30 minutes at 6 inches) 145.4 J/cm² 139.5 J/cm² 134.7 J/cm² Irradiance area 25.4x10.8

inch² 46.5x10.8 inch² 46.5x17.4 inch² Total dosage based on area

(After 30 minutes at 6 inches) 257,241 Joules 451.979 Joules 703.289 Joules

Market impact and availability

The new generation Pro Series meets customers' needs in several aspects: high irradiance, applicable design, robustness, and multiple-size options, which allow them to easily adapt to different scenarios and be used in multiple ways.The Pro Series is suitable for physical therapy with red light and has more options, individual and professional users. With the ability to go from superficial skin aesthetics to deeper tissue repair, and its excellent performance on reducing inflammation and improving recovery, whether as a nice helper for amateurs to do a post-workout recovery or a professional medical device for medical aesthetic facilities to do the professional procedure, the power of the Pro Series, which has been certified as medical gradeⅡ, is definitely no doubt.

Bestqool provides professional and excellent after-sales service: 2 years of warranty and an optional free extension for one more year. This level of commitment to customer support assures satisfaction and peace of mind with the Pro Series.

The Pro Series is available on Bestqool's official website and Amazon, where customers can acquire these superior therapeutic tools at their convenience. For more information about the Pro Series, visit Bestqool's official website or Amazon.

About Bestqool

Bestqool dedicates itself to innovation and a customer-first approach to developing innovative red light therapy. Renowned for exploring new avenues and producing products that can meet diversified customers' needs, Bestqool is committed to making the world healthier through continuous improvement and technological development.

