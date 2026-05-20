Bestselling Authors and Speakers Sahil Bloom and Roxie Nafousi Headline Lattiverse 2026 to Explore the Power of People + AI

Hosted by Lattice, the all-in-one performance platform, this year's conference invites HR leaders to redefine talent and pave the way for people and AI to succeed together

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lattice, the best-in-class people platform where people and AI succeed together, today announced the return of its flagship global event, Lattiverse 2026, taking place in San Francisco at the Hyatt Regency Embarcadero and in London at the British Library. Lattiverse is the premier gathering for HR leaders, business executives, and innovators reshaping the world of work.

Bringing together HR leaders paving the way for transformative change in their workplaces, this year's event will spotlight innovations that combine the best people and AI tools to help employees grow, managers lead, and companies succeed.

From workforce intelligence and re-designing talent in the age of AI to building frontier teams, re-skilling, and charting the path toward the workforce of 2030, Lattiverse will explore HR's leadership and criticality in building a future where technology amplifies culture, development, and human potential.

People + AI: Why Lattiverse Matters Now More Than Ever

It's a critical time for People leaders, especially as their businesses deploy AI broadly to their organizations. As they seek actionable ways to evolve their talent strategies, drive high-performance and engagement meaningfully, and embed AI into their organizations effectively, HR is uniquely positioned to guide this transformation with innovation, empathy, and strategic vision. Lattiverse 2026 brings together people leaders and thought partners paving the way.

Lattiverse's keynote speakers are visionary leaders who understand the evolving balance between technological innovation and trust. There will also be breakout content designed to meet the moment – highlighting topics like the latest in workforce intelligence, what a "healthy" culture looks like in today's world, and building new performance models to grow talent in the age of AI.

Through these sessions, participants will hear real stories that provide clear takeaways from the HR leaders already building the people-powered future.

"Lattiverse is where HR and thought leaders convene to have critical conversations about the new way to work, especially as AI transforms work. It's about leveraging the exciting opportunity ahead and aligning on how to prioritize trust, culture, and humans at the center," said Sarah Franklin, CEO of Lattice.

'"People leaders are positioned to power this transformation in ways that will make work more innovative, productive, and meaningful for their employees and their organizations. I'm excited to engage with the leaders and organizations that will harness the People + AI opportunity. They're defining the future."

Exploring Human Potential in the Age of AI: Keynotes by Renowned Authors Sahil Bloom and Roxie Nafousi

San Francisco is thrilled to welcome New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, and investor Sahil Bloom as the keynote speaker. Known for his insights on high performance, growth, and relationships in service to building a "healthy, wealthy life," Bloom brings a unique perspective on how leaders can harness their potential to drive meaningful progress.

London will feature Roxie Nafousi, a renowned motivational speaker and 2x Sunday Times bestselling author, who brings a unique perspective on personal growth through resilience, manifestation, and personal transformation. As organizations redefine what "high performance" means with AI, Nafousi's insights on mindset will provide HR leaders with takeaways on how to manifest success in rapidly changing environments.

Developing Stronger Leaders: Mandala Founder Tarun Galagali Joins Keynote Lineup with Lattice CEO

During its morning keynote, Lattiverse San Francisco will spotlight the impact AI will have on coaching, leadership development, and high performers. Joining CEO Sarah Franklin on stage is AI-native coaching technology Mandala founder Tarun Galagali.

To enable its customers in developing more effective, stronger leaders in today's changing talent landscape, Lattice recently acquired AI-native coaching technology platform Mandala. At Lattiverse San Francisco, Franklin and Galagali will take the stage to give HR professionals a sneak peek into the rapid development of new coaching capabilities in its people platform and how businesses at all stages will benefit.

Click here to attend the keynote virtually.

Additional Featured Speakers Include:

San Francisco:

Deborah Hanus, CEO of Sparrow

Jevan Lenox, CPO of Writer

Megan Barbier, Chief Human Resources Officer, Xactly Corporation

Melanie Naranjo, CPO of Ethena

Rana Robillard, CPO of Tekion

London:

Fernanda Alonso, CPO at Systemiq

Kathryn Kendall, Chief People Officer at Saltus

Stephanie Lunn, Global People & Culture Director, Guinness World Records

Attendees will also hear from leaders representing beloved brands, including Rothy's, Pinterest, FanDuel, and Away, providing diverse perspectives across industries and company stages.

Event overview:

What: Lattiverse 2026 - Free conference for HR leaders exploring people and AI collaboration

When and Where: San Francisco: Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency on the Embarcadero London: Tuesday, June 23 at the British Library

To register, go to the Lattiverse website.

Registration is free.

Join us in London or San Francisco to learn, connect, and help shape the future where people and AI thrive together.

Sponsored by Innovative Leaders

Lattiverse 2026 is proudly sponsored by our Gold sponsors Ethena (goethena.com) and Sparrow (trysparrow.com). Ethena delivers modern compliance training built for today's workplace, while Sparrow helps companies manage employee leave with care and efficiency — both sharing Lattice's commitment to building better workplaces for people and HR leaders.

About Lattice

Lattice is a best-in-class people platform where people and AI succeed together. Built on the belief that high performance is a habit, Lattice brings the best people and AI tools together to help employees grow, managers lead, and companies succeed.

Lattice turns clarity, feedback, and alignment into daily habits – giving employees visibility into goals and growth, enabling managers to lead with real-time insights, and equipping HR teams with a connected foundation across performance, goals, growth, engagement, compensation, and AI. With a mission to make work meaningful, we understand your people are your business. Lattice ensures both are successful.

Founded in 2015 and with a presence in North America and the UK, Lattice serves nearly 5,000 customers worldwide, including Brilliant Earth, Calm, Figma, Intercom, NPR, Tide, and more. The company is recognized as one of Inc's Best in Business and Deloitte Technology's Fast 500 companies for business excellence, growth, and innovation.

SOURCE Lattice