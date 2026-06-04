Lattice Promotes Sophie Hurcombe to Chief People and Operations Officer to Lead AI Transformation

Seasoned People Leader to Drive Lattice's Next Chapter in People + AI

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lattice, the leading HR platform where people and AI succeed together, today announced the promotion of Sophie Hurcombe to Chief People and Operations Officer from her previous role as SVP, People. In her expanded role, Hurcombe will lead the company's AI transformation and company operations, overseeing the People, Business Systems, and IT teams.

With AI's increasing impact on talent strategy and organizational design, people strategy is increasingly connected to business outcomes. Sophie's promotion demonstrates People leaders' critical role in building a future where people thrive with AI.

Sarah Franklin, CEO of Lattice, comments: "Sophie has demonstrated strategic vision, operational excellence, and the ability to connect people strategy directly to business outcomes. Expanding her role to lead AI transformation is a deliberate bet on what we believe: that AI transformation is fundamentally a people and process transformation, and the leaders who get that right will win. I can think of no one better to lead this charge." Hurcombe spent five years building Lattice's people infrastructure through periods of rapid growth and change, giving her a firsthand understanding of what organizations need to adapt without losing their focus on people in the process. She brings that experience directly to Lattice's internal AI transformation initiative — developing AI playbooks to benchmark success, evaluating workflows across core business functions, and ensuring people remain at the center of every implementation.

Sophie Hurcombe, Chief People and Operations Officer, comments: "I'm proud to have this opportunity. As AI transforms every company and role, I believe it's truly HR's moment to lead. We have a strategic seat at the table in figuring out how businesses operate in a People + AI world. At Lattice, we're leading that transformation from the inside out – building cultures where AI is deployed in service to people. I'm deeply energized by what we've built as a team and even more excited for what's ahead."

About Lattice

Lattice is the best-in-class people platform where people and AI succeed together. Built on the belief that high performance is a habit, Lattice brings the best people and AI tools together to help employees grow, managers lead, and companies succeed.

Lattice turns clarity, feedback, and alignment into daily habits – giving employees visibility into goals and growth, enables managers to lead with real-time insights, and equips HR teams with a connected foundation across performance, goals, growth, engagement, compensation, and AI. With a mission to make work meaningful, we understand your people are your business. Lattice ensures both are successful.

Founded in 2015 and with a presence in North America and the UK, Lattice serves more than 5,000 customers worldwide, including Ancestry.com, Brilliant Earth, Figma, Intercom, Calm, NPR, Tide, and more. The company is recognized as one of Inc's Best in Business and Deloitte Technology's Fast 500 companies for business excellence, growth, and innovation.

For more information, visit www.lattice.com.

SOURCE Lattice