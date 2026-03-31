Lattice Acquires Mandala Technology, Advancing the New Way to Work with People + AI

Founder Tarun Galagali joins to bring AI-native capabilities into Lattice's intelligent people platform

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lattice, the best-in-class people platform where people and AI succeed together, today announced the acquisition of Mandala's AI-native coaching technology and the addition of its founder, Tarun Galagali.

This acquisition is fundamental for Lattice to build its AI-native future and gives significant momentum in Lattice's People + AI strategy. Lattice continues to lead the integration of AI with performance management in service to its customers – and helping them no matter where they are on their own AI journey.

Mandala's founder, Tarun Galagali, will be responsible for leading the development of new AI-native capabilities in Lattice's people platform. This enables Lattice to serve customers at all stages of AI adoption - from beginners to advanced users.

At Mandala, Galagali trained thousands of leaders across top universities, companies, and high-growth startups including: UC Berkeley, Ohio State University, Grow Therapy, Pendo, Google, and Microsoft. His methodology is grounded in neuroscience, developed in close collaboration with Dr. Michael Platt, Head of Wharton's Neuroscience Initiative.

This acquisition builds on the company's existing foundation of performance data, innovations, and trusted engagement insights that help managers grow, lead, and succeed –including its Lattice AI Agent that aligns teams and coaches managers in the flow of work. By being the first to build AI-native solutions that incorporate data for on-demand reviews and calibration, Lattice helps free up time for managers to be more connected, insightful, and impactful leaders.

"Most platforms tell you what happened. We're building the layer that tells you what to do next. By bringing AI-native capabilities directly into the platform, we're helping managers lead better in real time by connecting people performance to business outcomes in a way that's never been possible before. This is how we make work meaningful for everyone," says Sarah Franklin, CEO of Lattice.

"Tarun's pioneering work represents exactly the kind of innovative thinking that will drive step-level change not just for Lattice, but for the HR and performance management industry entirely," says Franklin.

Market significance

Gartner projects that by 2030, 50% of current HR activities will be AI-automated or performed by AI agents, fundamentally transforming HR's work, roles, and workflows. As of January of last year, 61% of HR leaders are in advanced stages of implementing generative AI – a dramatic leap from just 19% in 2023 – and 82% planned to deploy agentic AI capabilities over the last year.

Unlike traditional solutions that provide outdated, rearview approaches to performance management, Lattice gives managers real-time, actionable insights grounded safely and securely in company context. Now with the acquisition of Mandala's technology, Lattice creates the industry's first AI-native people intelligence platform.

"Lattice has already built an incredible suite of products – a proven platform that thousands of HR leaders already trust," said Galagali. "What I'm excited to continue building is an AI-native intelligence layer grounded in neuroscience and designed to feel human: the piece that translates people data into actual behavior change and leadership evolution."

Customer Quotes

"My work at Pendo has centered on building systems that help people learn, grow, and lead with clarity. I saw firsthand how the right tools and structures can expand access, strengthen leadership, and scale impact without adding unnecessary complexity. Mandala supports that same approach by combining personalized coaching with practical tools managers can use in real time." - Jessica Jolley, Vice President, People Development & Strategy, Pendo

"We wanted to create the most efficient and effective system for growth and feedback. Lattice helps us remove unnecessary feedback burdens while making sure managers engage in meaningful conversations that drive impact." - JD Slaughter, Group Vice President, Organizational Development & Effectiveness, Huge

About Lattice

Lattice is a best-in-class people platform where people and AI succeed together. Built on the belief that high performance is a habit, Lattice brings the best people and AI tools together to help employees grow, managers lead, and companies succeed.

Lattice turns clarity, feedback, and alignment into daily habits – giving employees visibility into goals and growth, enabling managers to lead with real-time insights, and equipping HR teams with a connected foundation across performance, goals, growth, engagement, compensation, and AI. With a mission to make work meaningful, we understand your people are your business. Lattice ensures both are successful.

Founded in 2015 and with a presence in North America and the UK, Lattice serves nearly 5,000 customers worldwide, including Brilliant Earth, Calm, Figma, Intercom, NPR, Tide, and more. The company is recognized as one of Inc's Best in Business and Deloitte Technology's Fast 500 companies for business excellence, growth, and innovation.

About Mandala & Tarun Galagali

Mandala is an AI-native coaching platform that brings neuroscience-backed coaching into the flow of work via Slack. The company has trained over 3,000 leaders at organizations including Google, Microsoft, Grow Therapy, and Pendo, and its programming has been independently validated by research conducted through Boston College.

Tarun Galagali is the founder and CEO of Mandala and co-author of PAUSE, an upcoming book set for publication in 2027 with Hachette. Previously, he held leadership roles at Google and Verily (Alphabet's life sciences division), and helped lead Talkspace's B2B strategy through its IPO. He is a graduate of Harvard Business School and Dartmouth College, and writes about leadership and AI for Forbes.

SOURCE Lattice