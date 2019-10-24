Beta Testers Sought for New CompTIA Cybersecurity Analyst Certification Exam

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the leading provider of vendor-neutral skills certifications for the global technology workforce, has announced the launch of a new beta exam for the CompTIA Cybersecurity Analyst (CySA+) credential.

The beta test is a prelude to the introduction of a new and updated version of CompTIA CySA+, the only intermediate high-stakes cybersecurity analyst certification with performance-based questions covering security analytics, intrusion detection and response.

The new exam, scheduled to launch in Q2 2020, will continue to focus on the core job functions of a cybersecurity analyst, who applies behavioral analytics to networks to improve the overall state of security.

But the next version of CompTIA CySA+ will place greater emphasis on four areas that have become increasingly critical to cyber defense – software security, the concept of "going on the offense with defense," incident response, and an expanding regulatory environment.

As networks have become safer, software has become a growing security problem, according to Patrick Lane, product director for CompTIA CySA+.

"We need to be able to test our software and ensure that it is not introducing any new vulnerabilities or threats into our networks," he said.

Organizations have become more active and aggressive in looking for cyber threats before they make their way into the network. This proactive approach is even more crucial as more Internet of Things devices – many with less than robust security protections built in – are connected to or embedded in networks.

The proliferation of IoT devices, orchestration and automation techniques and greater reliance on cloud computing options have resulted in a greater demand for incident response skills.

Finally, the complexity of the regulatory environment has complicated the job role of the cybersecurity analyst.

"Cybersecurity pros have to understand what those regulatory standards are and how to comply with them," Lane said. "If you can be held responsible for compliance you need to understand it."

Information security analyst is among the occupations projected to experience strong employer demand, with growth projected at 32 percent between 2018 and 2028, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The median annual salary for a security analyst was $98,350 in 2018.

Beta Exam Details

CompTIA recommends that candidates for the CompTIA CySA+ beta exam have a minimum of four years of hands-on information security or related experience, and be CompTIA Network+ or Security+ certified, or have equivalent knowledge.

Individuals who earn a passing score on the beta exam will become CompTIA CySA+ certified. Beta test takers will be notified of test results after the launch of the official new exam, scheduled for Q2 2020. To register for the CompTIA CySA+ beta exam visit https://home.pearsonvue.com/comptia.

For all the latest news from CompTIA visit https://www.comptia.org/newsroom .

