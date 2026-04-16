BetaNXT Named "DataOps Company of the Year" in 2026 Data Breakthrough Awards Program

Leading Market Intelligence Program Honors Innovation in Analytics, AI, DataOps and Next-

Generation Data Technologies

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BetaNXT, a leading provider of wealth management technology solutions with real-time data capabilities and an enhanced advisor experience, today announced that it is "DataOps Company of the Year" in the 7th annual Data Breakthrough Awards program. Conducted by Data Breakthrough, the independent market intelligence organization, the Awards program recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global data technology market today.

BetaNXT's data operations platform unifies, secures, and mobilizes mission-critical data across the wealth ecosystem. The company operates at enterprise scale, running one of the largest governed data fabrics in the wealth technology sector. Its ecosystem includes more than 10,800 production data files, over 700 APIs, 320 table shares, and upwards of 80 event streams. This infrastructure enables near real-time data distribution and seamless collaboration among multiple parties.

"BetaNXT stands apart by delivering measurable reliability, rigorous governance and demonstrable client impact," said Bob Santella, CEO of BetaNXT. "We're pleased to receive this recognition from Data Breakthrough, and I extend my gratitude to our team, partners, and clients who made this possible. We will continue to shape industry readiness with evidence-based insights that help firms prioritize and execute modernization and innovation."

The annual Data Breakthrough Awards program is one of the industry's most competitive and respected global recognition platforms, highlighting the companies and solutions shaping the future of the data economy. The 7th annual program attracted thousands of nominations from leading organizations worldwide, reflecting the explosive growth and strategic importance of data technologies spanning analytics, infrastructure, DataOps, AI, storage, observability and real-time intelligence.

"BetaNXT provides a resilient, always-on Data Ops foundation that turns fragmented data into governed, real-time value, at scale and under pressure," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. "By ensuring data lineage, quality and auditability, BetaNXT provides the solid foundation firms need to modernize efficiently and confidently, and BetaNXT is helping set the standard for how to do it right. We're pleased to award them with 'DataOps Company of the Year.'"

As organizations across every industry accelerate digital transformation and AI adoption, the ability to capture, manage, analyze and operationalize data has become mission critical. Modern enterprises depend on advanced data platforms and intelligent infrastructure, such as BetaNXT's DataXChange, to drive faster decision-making, improve operational efficiency and unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation. Data Breakthrough Award winners represent the companies and solutions delivering the technologies that make this transformation possible.

This momentum is further reflected in BetaNXT's recent announcement introducing the new AI Innovation Lab and InsightX, its purpose-built enterprise AI platform that addresses both layers of transformation simultaneously. By modernizing the underlying data foundation while layering in advanced AI capabilities, BetaNXT supports its partners at every stage of maturity to accelerate data modernization and innovation efforts.

About BetaNXT

BetaNXT powers the future of Connected Wealth by investing in platforms, products, and partnerships to accelerate growth. It is a leading provider of frictionless wealth management enterprise solutions, real-time data capabilities, and an enhanced advisor experience. Through its software, data, and operations-as-a-service approach, BetaNXT empowers its clients with flexible, efficient, connected solutions that anticipate their changing needs. BetaNXT's comprehensive model reduces enterprise cost, streamlines operations processes, increases advisor productivity, and strengthens the investor experience. Together with BetaNXT, wealth management firms are transforming their platforms into game-changing differentiators that enable enterprise scale and stimulate commercial growth. For more information visit www.betanxt.com.

About Data Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in data technologies, services, companies and products. The global Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, DataOps, data management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contacts Alexandra Shafer JConnelly for BetaNXT +1 (973) 934-5100 [email protected] Laura Barger Head of Marketing and Communications, BetaNXT +1 (888) 949-9957, option 3 [email protected]

SOURCE BetaNXT