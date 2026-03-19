BETH KRAMER JOINS CULINARY INSTITUTE OF AMERICA

Experienced Fundraising Executive Named Vice President—Development and Alumni Relations

HYDE PARK, N.Y., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Culinary Institute of America (CIA) today announced the appointment of Beth Kramer as Vice President of Development and Alumni Relations. She will oversee the college's fundraising and alumni-engagement strategies and activities, deepening relationships with its expansive community of distinguished alumni, friends, and supporters.

Beth Kramer has been named vice president--development and alumni relations at the Culinary Institute of America.

Kramer is an entrepreneurial-minded fundraising executive with a proven track record of positioning institutions and teams for transformative growth. In her nearly four decades of experience, she has held leadership roles at institutions including Harvard, Northeastern, and Brandeis universities.

"I am thrilled to welcome Beth to the CIA community," said CIA President Michiel Bakker. "Her strategic vision, global experience, and proven ability to inspire philanthropic investment will be invaluable as we continue to advance our mission and impact."

A creative strategist with deep expertise in innovative donor discovery and visionary gift planning, Kramer has secured nearly $500 million in philanthropic support over the course of her career. She also led major fundraising initiatives supporting student access and global learning experiences—areas that align closely with CIA's mission and future priorities.

"It is an honor to join this renowned institution as it celebrates 80 years of leadership and impact and looks ahead to its next chapter," Kramer said. "I'm excited to help advance the college's bold vision and goals in the years ahead."

A native of Youngstown, OH, Kramer holds a bachelor's degree in public administration from Ohio Northern University. An avid home cook, she also served as a core team leader for a volunteer-run kitchen that prepared 700 meals each month for non-profit organizations in her community.

About The Culinary Institute of America

Founded in 1946, The Culinary Institute of America is dedicated to developing leaders in food, beverage, and hospitality. The independent, not-for-profit CIA offers associate degrees in culinary arts and baking and pastry arts; bachelor's degrees with majors in culinary arts, baking & pastry arts, food business management, hospitality management, culinary science, and applied food studies; and master's degrees in culinary arts, culinary therapeutics, food business, sustainable food systems, and wine and beverage management. The college also offers executive education, certificate programs, and courses for professionals and enthusiasts. Its conferences, leadership initiatives, and consulting services are a valuable resource to industry professionals, and its worldwide network of nearly 60,000 alumni includes innovators in every area of the food world. The CIA has locations in New York, California, Texas, and Singapore. For more information, visit www.ciachef.edu.

SOURCE The Culinary Institute of America