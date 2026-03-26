THE CULINARY INSTITUTE OF AMERICA ANNOUNCES NEW TRUSTEES

Courtney della Cava is a global business executive with more than 30 years of experience driving growth and value creation across operating, advisory and investing environments. She is a senior managing director at Blackstone, the world's largest alternative asset manager, where she is a member of the firm's Global Operating Team, serving as Global Head of Portfolio Talent & Organizational Performance. Working across industries, geographies and business lifecycles at this scale gives della Cava a distinctive vantage point on emerging workforce trends and shifts in leadership capabilities. She advises founders, CEOs and boards on translating investment theses into leadership, talent and culture strategies, board governance as an alpha creator, and succession and workforce planning especially given the impact of AI on operating models and the future of work. Before joining Blackstone in 2021, della Cava spent more than two decades at Bain & Company, serving as a Partner and advising global private equity sponsors and corporate CEOs on growth strategy, operational excellence, M&A and enterprise and operating model transformation. She has authored articles on the topics of business strategy, leadership, and succession planning, including a recent Harvard Business Review (Jan. 2026) article, and has provided expert commentary for many publications, including The Wall Street Journal, has been profiled in Fortune magazine, and serves as one of Fortune's Most Powerful Women Ambassadors. She also was named one of the Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business by the San Francisco Business Times.

Allison Page is the co-founder of SevenRooms (acquired by DoorDash), a leading hospitality platform that empowers restaurants of all sizes to use data to build brand loyalty, enable personalized guest experiences, and increase profitability. From neighborhood eateries to some of the world's most iconic restaurants, hotels, and entertainment brands—including Marriott, Mandarin Oriental and Major Food Group—her work has redefined how some of the world's most forward-thinking hospitality brands use data to interact with and elevate the experience for their guests. Blending creativity and product intuition with analytical thinking and strong business acumen, she is committed to honoring the timeless human connection at the heart of hospitality, even as she champions the transformative power of technology and its ability to shape the future of the industry. She's been recognized as one of the "Most Important People in Nightlife & Dining" by the Observer (2024), Crain's 40 Under 40 (2022), and a Woman of Influence by the New York Business Journal. Under her leadership, SevenRooms has topped the list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies (2024), as well as has been recognized in the Inc. 5000, Fortune's Best Workplaces (2024), and more.

Amber Pfau is a veteran strategy and communications leader with more than two decades of experience driving national visibility and shaping standout brand narratives across hospitality, food & beverage, and wellness. She is known for her ability to blend strategic insight, creative storytelling, and deep industry relationships to build programs that strengthen reputation, accelerate business performance, and forge high-impact partnerships. As president of Amplify, she consults for global hospitality and food service organizations including Hilton and Aramark, building and managing strategic partnerships, negotiating multi-stream business agreements, and driving consumer engagement through strategic and targeted outreach to top-tier media. Previously, Pfau served as chief strategy officer for Neighborhood Restaurant Group, overseeing strategic planning, multi-channel marketing, and enterprise-level initiatives across 22 concepts. As a public relations and strategic marketing entrepreneur, Pfau has also represented award-winning chefs and iconic hospitality brands, including Wolfgang Puck, Michael Mina, Patrick O'Connell, Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts, and Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group.

Dan Rowe is CEO and Founder of Fransmart, a global leader in franchise development. For more than years, he has focused on identifying and growing emerging concepts into major franchise brands. For more than 20 years, Rowe focused on identifying and growing emerging concepts into major franchise brands. Fransmart excels at taking businesses from small unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Under his leadership, Fransmart developed an impressive portfolio of franchise brands, including Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill, and The Halal Guys. These and many other brands have shown incredible growth, opening more than 5,000 restaurants and retail locations worldwide, and facilitating franchise investments that have cumulatively generated over $1 Billion in revenues to date. Rowe is also co-managing partner at The Kitchen Fund and FranInvest, which have invested in Sweetgreen, Cava, by Chloe, Inday, and eegee's, to name just a few. He is an active Board Member of YPO and the National Restaurant Association.

"I am delighted to welcome this new group of leaders to the CIA's board of trustees," said Michiel Bakker, CIA's president. "Each brings a unique and varied skill set and will be instrumental in driving our mission forward both as we embark on our 80th year and in crafting our vision for the future of the Institute."

The CIA's Board of Trustees consists of 25 highly respected leaders in the foodservice industry and business world. They provide expert governance and guidance for the not-for-profit college and are not compensated for their services.

About The Culinary Institute of America

Founded in 1946, The Culinary Institute of America is dedicated to developing leaders in food, beverage, and hospitality. The independent, not-for-profit CIA offers associate degrees in culinary arts and baking and pastry arts; bachelor's degrees with majors in culinary arts, baking & pastry arts, food business management, hospitality management, culinary science, and applied food studies; and master's degrees in culinary arts, culinary therapeutics, food business, sustainable food systems, and wine and beverage management. The college also offers executive education, certificate programs, and courses for professionals and enthusiasts. Its conferences, leadership initiatives, and consulting services are a valuable resource to industry professionals, and its worldwide network of nearly 60,000 alumni includes innovators in every area of the food world. The CIA has locations in New York, California, Texas, and Singapore. For more information, visit www.ciachef.edu.

SOURCE The Culinary Institute of America