Bethlehem, PA Celebrates The New Year By Dropping Giant 400 Pound PEEPS® Chick

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year friends and family gather together on New Year's Eve to celebrate and watch the famous Times Square ball drop. While this age-old tradition is tried and true, those seeking a sweeter and more family-friendly New Year's Eve celebration head over to Bethlehem, PA. The home of the beloved PEEPS® candy brand drops a giant illuminated PEEPS® Chick to ring in the new year!

The PEEPS® Chick drop is the highlight of PEEPSFEST®, a 2-day festival, which celebrates the fun and excitement of the PEEPS® brand at the iconic SteelStacks in Bethlehem, PA. Weighing in at 400 pounds and standing tall at four feet and nine inches, the PEEPS® Chick will descend for the countdown to the New Year on Dec. 31 at 5:15 p.m.

Dedicated to providing inclusive family fun for all, Just Born Quality Confections and ArtsQuest will also host a performance by "We Kids Rock" at 4:30 p.m. just before celebrating with the PEEPS® Chick rising ceremony on Dec. 30 at 5:15 p.m. The rising ceremony encourages families to come out to enjoy the fireworks and festivities without concern for larger crowds on New Year's Eve.

"PEEPSFEST® is an event that we look forward to each year, as it allows the community to come together and celebrate in such a fun and unique way," says Meg Dowd, Corporate Affairs Manager at Just Born Quality Confections. "The PEEPS® Chick drop has become synonymous with New Year's Eve in our area, and each year we meet more and more fans who travel from all over the country to join in the fun!"

Along with the popular Chick Drop, this year's PEEPSFEST® also has several exciting events for the entire family to enjoy including the Mascot Dash, the Kids Fun run, a cooking with PEEPS® demo with PBS39 and photo opportunities with the PEEPS® Chick and Clifford the Big Red Dog mascots!

For more information on this annual celebration and ways to get involved with the festivities, visit www.steelstacks.org/peepsfest.

Just Born Quality Confections is a third-generation family-owned company that has grown into the 10th largest candy company in the U.S. [*] Just Born is the maker of some of America's most beloved and iconic brands – PEEPS®, MIKE AND IKE®, HOT TAMALES® and GOLDENBERG'S® PEANUT CHEWS®. In 1923, the founder, Sam Born, opened a small candy-making and retail store in Brooklyn, New York, where he marketed the freshness of his daily-made candy with a sign that declared, "Just Born." Together with Born's brothers-in-law, Irv and Jack Shaffer, the company thrived in spite of the economic depression of the 1930s and, in 1932, moved its operations to Bethlehem, PA, which is still home to their iconic candy brands. All Just Born candies are proudly made in the U.S.A. For more information, please visit www.justborn.com (and see the breadth of candy and high-quality branded items at www.peepsandcompany.com) Follow us: facebook.com/JustBornInc, twitter.com/JustBornInc.

