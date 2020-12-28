Bethlehem, PA Welcomes The New Year With 12th Annual PEEPSFEST® Celebration

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New York City isn't the only place hosting a virtual New Year's Eve celebration this year. Bethlehem, PA is celebrating with PEEPSONALITY® by dropping a yellow, larger than life PEEPS® Chick in a whole new way! For more than a decade, Just Born Quality Confections, along with ArtsQuest and other generous local community partners, have come together to provide a fun, safe, family-friendly New Year's Eve celebration, and this year is no different. To close out 2020 in the sweetest way possible, fans will experience the 12th annual PEEPSFEST® two-day festival virtually featuring the iconic PEEPS® Chick Drop and adorable at home activities.

PEEPSFEST Logo

Weighing in at 400-pounds and standing tall at four feet, nine inches, the Yellow PEEPS® Chick descends for the countdown to the new year. The PEEPS® Chick Drop is the grand finale at the PEEPSFEST® virtual festival held on December 31 at 5:15 p.m. EST. Leading up to the anticipated drop, this year's PEEPSFEST® will offer an innovative new virtual streaming component, showcasing over-the-top science experiments, live animal presentations, easy-to-make PEEPS® crafts and a delicious PEEPS® Duncan Hines® recipe that fans can make at home.

"Tradition can provide a sense of comfort to a community, and now more than ever, Just Born is elated to host this year's modified PEEPSFEST® event to bring fans together in a moment of inclusive celebration," says Meg Dowd, Corporate Affairs Manager at Just Born Quality Confections. "We hope fans will celebrate with PEEPS® on December 30th or 31st from the comfort of their homes across the United States as we count down to 2021 in Bethlehem, PA."

Dedicated to providing a safe, family fun event for all, Just Born Quality Confections and ArtsQuest have transformed this year's PEEPSFEST® event to offer inclusive activities and exciting performances for fans to stream and enjoy across the country. Learn more about what Just Born has in store and tune in virtually here: www.SteelStacks.org/PEEPSFEST

About Just Born Quality Confections:

Just Born Quality Confections is a third-generation family-owned company that has grown into the 10th largest candy company in the U.S. [*] Just Born is the maker of some of America's most beloved and iconic brands – PEEPS®, MIKE AND IKE®, HOT TAMALES® and GOLDENBERG'S® PEANUT CHEWS®. In 1923, the founder, Sam Born, opened a small candy-making and retail store in Brooklyn, New York, where he marketed the freshness of his daily-made candy with a sign that declared, "Just Born." Together with Born's brothers-in-law, Irv and Jack Shaffer, the company thrived in spite of the economic depression of the 1930s and, in 1932, moved its operations to Bethlehem, PA, which is still home to their iconic candy brands. All Just Born candies are proudly made in the USA and Canada using globally sourced ingredients. For more information, please visit www.justborn.com. Follow us: facebook.com/JustBornInc, twitter.com/JustBornInc.

*IRI Market Advantage, Total US MULO + Convenience, Latest 52 Weeks Ending 12/29/2019

SOURCE Just Born Quality Confections

Related Links

http://www.steelstacks.org/PEEPSFEST

