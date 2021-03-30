BetMGM and Audacy Announce Multi-Year Strategic Partnership

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM announced today a multi-year deal with Audacy, formerly Entercom Communications Corp., (NYSE: ETM), designating the market-leading sports betting and gaming platform as a preferred sports betting partner of Audacy across its best-in-class sports broadcast stations, the Audacy and Bet QL apps and digital platforms, and the "BetQL Audio Network." Key partnership details include integrated content across Audacy's broadcast sports stations, customer acquisition opportunities, and talent endorsements across Audacy's wide spectrum of local and national sports betting content.

"Audacy is a leader in sports radio, digital audio and now the direct-to-consumer betting analytics space," said Matt Prevost, BetMGM's Chief Revenue Officer. "In Audacy, we've found a long-term strategic partner that shares our goals, enabling us to further amplify BetMGM's reach to sports fans through the most trusted audio personalities and sports betting data and analytics platform in their respective markets today."

The partnership will bring BetMGM's sports betting content to the millions of sports fans across the country who tune in daily to Audacy's portfolio of broadcast stations, podcasts and shows. Under the agreement, BetMGM also will receive preferred access to Audacy talent. The partnership comes on the heels of several recent moves made by Audacy in the sports betting space, including the acquisition of sports data and iGaming affiliate platform QL Gaming Group and the launch of the "BetQL Audio Network, both of which are fundamental components of this deal.

Mike Dee, President of Sports, Audacy, said, "The advent of legalized mobile sports betting has presented an unprecedented opportunity to bring the action closer to the audience than ever before and, as a result, provide our partners with a direct line of sight to tap into an attentive, fully engaged audience of potential sports bettors. We are proud to partner with BetMGM and wish to thank them for their confidence in us as we become one of their largest media partners. In light of our BetQL acquisition and related offerings, we believe this commitment is the latest validation that no other media company offers the wide variety of ways to connect with the sports betting audience the way that we do on a multi-platform basis."

The BetMGM mobile app is currently available statewide in 10 states and is available for download on both iOS and Android, as well as accessible via desktop at www.betmgm.com. BetMGM offers user-friendly sports betting experiences, making it easy to customize pre-game, live in-play, futures and parlay wagers. BetMGM's integration with MGM Resorts' M life Rewards program allows BetMGM users in legal playing states the opportunity to redeem gameplay for world-class experiences at MGM Resorts properties nationwide.

Audacy is the unrivaled leader in sports radio, reaching three times more people than the leading competitor. Audacy is the #1 sports radio ownership group, which owns and operates 39 all-sports stations across the U.S., including WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM (WFAN-FM/AM) in New York, SportsRadio 94WIP (WIP-FM) in Philadelphia and 670 The Score (WSCR-AM) in Chicago. Its unparalleled broadcast portfolio reaches nearly 30 million sports fans monthly and boasts the nation's leading collection of radio play-by-play coverage. Audacy also serves as the flagship home of 41 professional teams and over 50 Division 1 collegiate programs, including the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs, Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls, and University of Michigan and University of Oregon, among others.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.betmgminc.com/.

About Audacy

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM), soon to be Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD), is a scaled, multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with the country's best radio broadcasting group, a leader in virtually every segment of audio, and America's #1 creator of original, premium audio. Audacy engages over 170 million consumers each month, bringing people together around the news, sports, podcasts and music that matter to them. Learn more at www.audacyinc.com, Facebook (Audacy Corp) and Twitter (@AudacyCorp).

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts International ("MGM Resorts") public filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future results of BetMGM. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

