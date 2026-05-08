Contestant Wins More Than $240,000 in Record-Breaking Prize on "The Price Is Right"

BetMGM partnership powers largest single-game win in the show's daytime history

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM and Fremantle, a world leader in creating, producing, and distributing entertainment content, announced that contestant Vanesa from Virginia won more than $240,000 in cash and prizes playing the "The Lion's Share" on "The Price is Right," daytime's No. 1 series. This represents the largest amount won in a single pricing game in the history of the show on CBS. The milestone moment aired as part of "The Price Is Right's" Mother's Day episode on Friday, May 8 on CBS.

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"At BetMGM, we're in the business of creating legendary moments," said Matt Prevost, BetMGM's Chief Revenue Officer. "Our partnership with Fremantle was designed to bring the thrill of BetMGM gameplay to life on one of television's most iconic game shows. That vision was delivered in a historic way during Vanesa's record-breaking win on 'The Lion's Share.'"

Fremantle's Executive Vice President of Partnership Solutions, Erica Gadecki said, "It's always an exciting moment when we introduce a new game, and 'The Lion's Share' is already delivering in a big way. Partnering with BetMGM, a brand known for innovation in games and entertainment, has brought fresh energy to our timeless format, while still honoring the iconic gameplay fans love, now with a record-breaking win."

Vanesa's more than $240,000 surpasses the previous record in a single game on The Price is Right of $210,000 set in 2016.

"From 'Come on Down' to playing 'The Lion's Share,' it all felt so surreal - a dream moment that only kept getting bigger. I was nervous, excited and everything at once. Winning over $200,000 is life changing. I plan to invest wisely, enjoy a little and treat my mom to a special surprise," said Vanesa.

"The Lion's Share" is the first custom-branded game in the show's history and debuted during the premiere episode of the 54th season in September 2025. "The Lion's Share" game was created as part of the partnership between BetMGM and Fremantle and the first new pricing game to be added to the show since 2021. Contestants have an opportunity to win up to $500,000 in cash, cars, trips and other prizes. The game begins with a challenge, where players judge if the prices of everyday items are correct. Each right answer earns them a ball, for a maximum of five. They then step into a wind tunnel chamber to collect the number of balls they've earned, with each ball corresponding to a particular prize, or possibly a "Lose It All" option. Contestants reveal their prizes one at a time or may stop at any point to keep what they've won.

In January 2025, BetMGM announced a multi-year agreement with Fremantle that secured the intellectual property rights for online slots, table games and non-traditional casino games for the iconic game shows "The Price is Right" and "Family Feud."

BetMGM's award-winning online casino is home to over 7,000 titles across North American markets and one of the largest state-by-state exclusive progressive jackpot networks. BetMGM's jackpot network currently consists of over 25 games including popular titles such as MGM Grand Millions, Bison Fury and 15 Lanterns. Players can earn BetMGM Rewards Points and Tier Credits by playing at BetMGM Casino. BetMGM Rewards points can be redeemed for digital bonuses, MGM Rewards Points and Marriott Bonvoy Points.

As BetMGM continues to expand into new markets and introduce new features, responsible gambling remains a key focus. Additionally, BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry leading program developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to rely on at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. This complements BetMGM's existing responsible gambling tools, which serve to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience.

THE PRICE IS RIGHT is broadcast weekdays on CBS and streams on Paramount+* (11:00 AM-12:00 PM, ET/10:00-11:00 AM, PT). THE PRICE IS RIGHT is produced by Fremantle. John Quinn is the executive producer.

*Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on demand. Essential-tier subscribers will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs.

For more information on BetMGM, follow @BetMGM on X.

The Price is Right ®/© FremantleMedia Netherlands B.V. 2026.

Family Feud ®/© FremantleMedia Netherlands B.V. 2026.

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About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state-of-the-art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.betmgminc.com.

About Fremantle

Fremantle is a leading global creator, producer and distributor of some of the world's most successful content across Entertainment, Drama & Film, and Documentaries.

Amplifying local stories on a global scale, Fremantle produces and delivers premium, multi-genre IP across the 28 territories it has a presence in. Fremantle is a proudly independent group of content creators, and home to some of the biggest entertainment formats, compelling international dramas, award-winning films and high-quality documentaries.

From Got Talent to Baywatch, Family Feud to Queer, Mussolini: Son of the Century to It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley, Too Hot To Handle to Big Mood, Maxton Hall to Idols, and Match Game to The Zelensky Story, our focus is simple – Fremantle creates and delivers irresistible entertainment.

Fremantle also represents world-leading digital and branded entertainment, with more than 550 million fans and 390 billion views for its standout content across all platforms. Fremantle's Global Channels unit consists of more than 20 FAST channels worldwide, including BUZZR, Rig TV, and Baywatch.

Fremantle is part of RTL Group, a global leader across broadcast, streaming, content and digital, itself a division of the international media, services, and education company Bertelsmann.

For more information, please visit www.fremantle.com, follow Fremantle on Twitter @FremantleHQ and Instagram @fremantle or visit Fremantle's LinkedIn page.

SOURCE BetMGM