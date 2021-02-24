BetMGM Launches Borgata Casino App in Pennsylvania

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM today announced the launch of the Borgata Casino app in Pennsylvania, through a market access partnership with Rivers Casino Philadelphia. Borgata Casino joins BetMGM Casino, which launched in December, as BetMGM's second online casino in the Keystone State.

"There are few casino brands as well-respected as Borgata, evident by the success we've seen with the Borgata Casino app in New Jersey," said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. "Pennsylvania marks an important milestone for us as we introduce the Borgata Casino brand to the first state outside of New Jersey. We're confident that players in Pennsylvania will enjoy the digital betting experience of Atlantic City's premier casino."

The Borgata Casino app features a wide variety of games including more than 150 slots and table games, such as Premium Blackjack Pro and MGM Grand Millions. Its progressive jackpot, linked to slot offerings and available to players in Pennsylvania, starts at $300,000. Upon signup, players will receive a 100% welcome deposit match, up to $1,000, and $20 in free play.

BetMGM's integration with MGM Resorts' M life Rewards program allows Borgata Casino customers in Pennsylvania to redeem their gameplay for world-class accommodations at iconic MGM Resorts properties nationwide, such as Bellagio and MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Borgata in New Jersey, and MGM National Harbor in Maryland.

As BetMGM continues to expand into new states, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. The organization is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly. Borgata Casino is available for download on iOS and Android, and accessible via desktop. To learn more about BetMGM, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including BetMGM's ability to grow in new or existing jurisdictions. Management has based forward-looking statements on current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include the effects of economic and market conditions in the jurisdictions in which BetMGM operates, competition with other iGaming and sports betting platforms, the timing and costs of expanding in new jurisdictions as well as obtaining and maintaining the required permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions. In providing forward-looking statements, BetMGM is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If BetMGM updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

SOURCE BetMGM

Related Links

http://www.betmgminc.com

