BetMGM Launches Mobile Sports Betting In Pennsylvania

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM launched its market-leading sports betting app in Pennsylvania today, giving customers access to benefits tied to MGM Resorts' iconic casino-resorts nationwide. Today's announcement follows the recent introduction of the company's iGaming offering to the state.

"The response to BetMGM Casino in Pennsylvania has been incredible and we're thrilled to bring our best-in-class sports betting offering to the Keystone State," said Adam Greenblatt, BetMGM CEO. "Pennsylvania is known for its legendary sports fans and we look forward to sharing the excitement of BetMGM with them."

The BetMGM app offers a user-friendly sports betting experience, making it easy to customize pre-game, live in-play, futures and parlay wagers. Additionally, BetMGM's integration with MGM Resorts' M life Rewards program allows BetMGM customers in Pennsylvania to redeem their gameplay for world-class experiences at MGM Resorts properties nationwide, including Bellagio and MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Borgata in New Jersey and MGM National Harbor in Maryland.

Today's announcement comes on the heels of BetMGM's partnership with the Pittsburgh Steelers, naming BetMGM as the team's first Official Gaming and Sports Betting Partner. Pennsylvania marks the seventh state in which BetMGM's mobile app is available statewide – joining Colorado, Indiana, Nevada, New Jersey, Tennessee and West Virginia.

As BetMGM continues to expand into new states, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly. The BetMGM app is available for download in Pennsylvania on both iOS and Android and is accessible via desktop at www.betmgm.com. For more information, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including BetMGM's ability to grow in new or existing jurisdictions. Management has based forward-looking statements on current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include the effects of economic and market conditions in the jurisdictions in which BetMGM operates, competition with other iGaming and sports betting platforms, the timing and costs of expanding in new jurisdictions as well as obtaining and maintaining the required permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions. In providing forward-looking statements, BetMGM is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If BetMGM updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

