BetMGM Launches Online Poker in Michigan

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM today announced the launch of BetMGM Poker in Michigan, giving customers access to benefits tied to MGM Grand Detroit and MGM Resorts' casino-resorts nationwide. Michigan joins New Jersey as the second state in the U.S. to introduce BetMGM Poker, the company's primary online poker offering powered by partypoker US network. This news follows the January launch of BetMGM's online sports betting and casino offerings in Michigan.

"The launch of BetMGM Poker in Michigan fully rounds out our premier gaming portfolio in the state," said Adam Greenblatt, Chief Executive Officer, BetMGM. "BetMGM's sports betting and casino offerings have been met with incredible early success in Michigan and we're thrilled to provide players with another exciting gaming option."

By downloading the BetMGM Poker mobile app, players in Michigan can now join poker rooms with players statewide. BetMGM Poker features an ever-rotating number of poker variants, signature poker tournaments – like the popular partypoker US Network Progressive Knockout Bounty Online Series – and cash-games of all buy-in levels. Its single account integration with BetMGM's sports betting and casino mobile app allows players to easily manage their funds with one wallet.

Ray Stefanelli, Director of Poker, BetMGM said, "The demand for online poker in Michigan was made clear by players across the state. BetMGM Poker is proud to offer them a seat at our tables and we're confident that BetMGM Michigan customers will enjoy an engaging, reliable and fun poker experience."

As a trusted, recognizable name in online poker, partypoker US Network brings the BetMGM Poker, Borgata Poker, and partypoker US brands together to create an unmatched poker network. BetMGM Poker players in Michigan now have direct access to the brand's player-first operational mindset and partnerships – the most recent with LearnWPT, ensuring continued player education.

To celebrate the arrival of BetMGM Poker in Michigan, new players are eligible for a $25 bonus and a 100% deposit match bonus, up to $600. All BetMGM players in the state will be invited to a $50,000 Freeroll Invitational Tournament scheduled Sunday, April 4th. Integration with MGM Resorts' M life Rewards program also gives BetMGM players in Michigan the opportunity to redeem their gameplay for world-class experiences at MGM Resorts properties, including MGM Grand Detroit, as well as MGM Grand, Bellagio and ARIA in Las Vegas, Borgata in New Jersey, MGM National Harbor in Maryland, and Beau Rivage in Mississippi.

The BetMGM Poker app is now available for download in Michigan on both iOS and Android and accessible via desktop at https://poker.mi.betmgm.com. As BetMGM continues to expand its platforms to new states, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.betmgminc.com/.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future results of BetMGM. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

