BetMGM Named Authorized Gaming Operator of The Professional Fighters League

NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, today announced a partnership that designates BetMGM as a "US Authorized Gaming Operator of the PFL". Fans across the country will be able to wager on fight lines on BetMGM beginning with PFL 4 airing on Thursday, June 10th in primetime on ESPN networks and streaming platforms. As part of the partnership, BetMGM will also have rights to PFL logos and marks as well as VIP events and will be offering BetMGM users unique PFL related promotions.

"We're excited to partner with BetMGM to evolve our premium betting experiences for the millions of passionate sports fans across the country ahead of PFL 4 on June 10th," said PFL CEO, Peter Murray. "Our fighters are facing win-or-go-home matchups in the remaining Regular Season events and expanding our sports betting offerings delivers another thrilling component to our league."

On June 10th, fighters across the featherweight and lightweight divisions will make their final push of the regular season to earn a spot in the PFL Playoffs, facing win-or-go home scenarios. Former world champion Anthony Pettis will look to bounce back from an upset defeat in his PFL debut an earn one of the division's four playoff spots when he takes on undefeated Alexander Martinez. BetMGM will be offering users who place a $25 Bet on PFL 4 a free $10 bet.

Matt Prevost, Chief Revenue Officer, BetMGM, said, "The upcoming PFL slate is phenomenal, and we look forward to offering fans exciting opportunities to get in on the action with unique PFL promotions on BetMGM."

The Professional Fighters League has quickly established itself as the No. 2 MMA company in the world. With the addition of world-class talent – from elite fighters to established business executives – and partnering with industry-leading brands such as Anheuser-Busch InBev, GEICO, CarParts.com and Socios, the PFL continues to accelerate its global expansion. Sports fans across more than 160 countries around the world will be able to tune in to PFL 4 and witness the action on June 10th in Atlantic City, NJ.

The BetMGM app is available for download on both iOS and Android and accessible via desktop. As BetMGM continues to expand its platforms to new states, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly. For more information on BetMGM follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

About Professional Fighters League

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is the first and only to present MMA in the sports-season format where individual fighters compete in Regular Season, Playoffs, and Championship. PFL is the innovation leader with the PFL SmartCage delivering viewers on-screen fight analytics and real-time prop bets. PFL Roster is second to none with 25% of its fighters ranked in the top 25 in their weight-class. All PFL 2021 Season events are live in primetime on ESPN2/ESPN+ in the U.S. (typically on Thursdays), as well as on leading broadcast and streaming outlets in 160 countries worldwide. For more info visit www.PFLmma.com and follow PFL on Instagram (@PFLmma), Twitter (@PFLMMA), and Facebook (/PFLmma).

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and digital gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and PartyPoker. For more information, visit http://www.betmgm.com/.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the SEC. MGM Resorts has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future results of BetMGM. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

SOURCE BetMGM

Related Links

http://www.betmgminc.com

