BetMGM Named First Official Betting Operator of the LPGA Tour

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The LPGA announced today a multi-year agreement with BetMGM, a leading sports betting and digital gaming company, to become an Official Betting Operator and Partner of the LPGA Tour.

As part of the agreement, BetMGM will feature LPGA odds in BetMGM's diverse betting menu, alongside the PGA Tour, the European Tour and other global leagues and sporting events. Additionally, BetMGM will have rights to use the Official Tour Partner logo in connection with the advertising and promotion of their sports betting products and services.

"As a leading sports and entertainment company and already a supporter of women's golf, BetMGM is uniquely positioned to join the LPGA family as an Official Betting Operator," said Brian Carroll, senior vice president of global media distribution for the LPGA. "Sports betting and digital gaming are key elements of the future of sports, and BetMGM is on the forefront of both opportunities. We are happy to partner with them as we look to provide more opportunities for our fans to interact with the LPGA and learn about our incredible athletes."

"We look forward to working with the LPGA and engaging with its fanbase through our market-leading products," added Matt Prevost, BetMGM chief revenue officer. "BetMGM's advanced betting technology provides a user-friendly experience for LPGA fans and a myriad of betting options to choose from."

Through its partnership with MGM Resorts, BetMGM has access to existing sponsor relationships with several leading LPGA Tour Members, including Natalie Gulbis, Danielle Kang, Cristie Kerr, Alison Lee, Anna Nordqvist and Michelle Wie West.

"MGM Resorts' commitment to golf is unparalleled and is further strengthened by our new partnership with the LPGA Tour," said Lance Evans, MGM Resorts' senior vice president for sports and sponsorships. "The LPGA features some of the world's greatest athletes, several of whom are MGM Resorts golf ambassadors. In collaboration with BetMGM, we look forward to creating engaging content and experiences for sports fans and our guests."

Earlier in 2021, MGM Resorts partnered with the LPGA Tour for the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play Hosted by Shadow Creek, the LPGA Tour's first match-play event since 2017. Information on volunteer opportunities for the tournament, which will be held on May 26-30, is available at bankofhopelpgamatchplay.com.

As BetMGM continues to expand to new areas, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly. For more information on BetMGM, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM Resorts' U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.

About the LPGA

The LPGA is the world's leading professional golf organization for women. Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Daytona Beach, Fla., the association celebrates a diverse and storied membership with more than 2,300 Members representing more than 30 countries. With a vision to inspire, empower, educate and entertain by showcasing the very best of women's golf, LPGA Tour Professionals compete across the globe, while the Symetra Tour, the official development and qualifying tour of the LPGA, consistently produces a pipeline of talent ready for the world stage. Additionally, LPGA Professionals directly impact the game through teaching, coaching and management.

The LPGA demonstrates its dedication to the development of the game through The LPGA Foundation. Since 1991, this charitable organization has been committed to empowering and supporting girls and women through developmental, humanitarian and golf community initiatives, including LPGA*USGA Girls Golf, the LPGA Women's Network and the LPGA Amateur Golf Association.

Follow the LPGA on its television home, Golf Channel, and on the web via www.LPGA.com. Join the social conversation at www.facebook.com/lpga, www.twitter.com/lpga and www.youtube.com/lpgavideo, and on Instagram at @lpga_tour.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the SEC. Forwardlooking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future results of BetMGM. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forwardlooking statements.

SOURCE BetMGM

Related Links

http://www.betmgminc.com

