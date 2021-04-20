BetMGM to Integrate GameSense Responsible Gaming Program into Mobile Gaming

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, the mobile sports betting and iGaming company, announced today that it will integrate into its platform GameSense, an innovative responsible gaming program licensed to MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC). The agreement marks the first time an online gaming operator in the United States will utilize the industry-leading program.

Developed by the BCLC, GameSense is an award-winning program that incorporates responsible gaming resources and education into the customer service model – providing every player with tools and support to make informed decisions and play responsibly. It also connects players with trained specialists, known as GameSense Advisors, and focuses on positive, transparent, and proactive communication to educate players about healthy habits and how to keep gaming fun, safe and responsible.

"As the mobile gaming industry in the U.S. continues to grow, responsible gambling is a key focus for BetMGM and is critically important for the industry as a whole," said Adam Greenblatt, Chief Executive Officer, BetMGM. "GameSense presents a forward-thinking approach to responsible gambling. We look forward to empowering our players with a proven program, designed to help support a positive gambling experience."

GameSense is expected to be fully integrated into the BetMGM platform later this year. The program comes alive through engaging content and customer interactions, and is designed to help guests and customers make informed decisions while wagering.

"As online gambling and sports betting increase in popularity, BCLC is so pleased that BetMGM is offering players more opportunities and resources to support healthy play with our GameSense program," said BCLC Interim CEO and President Lynda Cavanaugh. "BCLC's commitment to player health extends well beyond British Columbia and we look forward to working with BetMGM to increase our mutual understanding about how best to provide players with the tools that enhance positive-play decisions."

MGM Resorts first launched GameSense at its U.S. properties in 2017, making available educational resources and interactive GameSense touchscreens at its M life Rewards desks. The company has received multiple awards from the National Council on Problem Gambling recognizing its GameSense initiatives. The integration of GameSense within BetMGM is an extension of the BCLC's longstanding relationship with MGM Resorts.

Bill Hornbuckle, CEO & President, MGM Resorts, said, "MGM Resorts is committed to supporting responsible gaming efforts at our properties nationwide and we're pleased to extend GameSense into the BetMGM platform. GameSense has been an instrumental and innovative part of our company's guest service model for several years. Together, MGM Resorts and BetMGM are proud to help guests understand the risks, where to get help and, ultimately, how to keep gaming fun."

GameSense will be available to customers in all current and future states where BetMGM operates. Responsible gaming education remains a key focus for both BetMGM and MGM Resorts, who are proud to provide resources that help customers play responsibly.

The BetMGM mobile is available for download on both iOS and Android, as well as accessible via desktop at www.betmgm.com.

About GameSense

Launched in 2009, GameSense aims to improve player trust, awareness and education using research-based guidelines and best practices. GameSense is currently licensed by 14 gambling organizations across North America and has earned international recognition from the World Lottery Association, the National Council on Problem Gambling, and the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries as a best-practice approach to communicating industry-leading player-health concepts.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.betmgminc.com/.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future results of BetMGM. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

