BetRivers.com And Wells Fargo Center To Unveil New Sports Lounges That Will Debut For Flyers Home Opener

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philadelphia Flyers are back on the ice and fans are counting down the days for the home opener at the Wells Fargo Center on October 9th. This year, the games will be even more exciting thanks to two sports lounges that will debut opening night when the Flyers host the New Jersey Devils. The latest renderings give a sneak peak of the brand new BetRivers.com Sports Lounge and the Rivers Casino Philadelphia Sports Lounge. The Rivers branding reflects the casino's impending transition from SugarHouse Casino to Rivers Casino Philadelphia, as well as the online component, PlaySugarhouse.com eventually transitioning to BetRivers.com in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

"We are thrilled to launch our partnership with SugarHouse, soon to be Rivers Casino and BetRivers.com, through these sport lounges which will undoubtedly elevate the game day experience at the Wells Fargo Center," said Valerie Camillo, President of Business Operations for the Flyers and Wells Fargo Center. "Both spaces are stunning additions to what has already been the most transformative phase of our renovation project and we know our fans will be delighted with the design and experience."

Renderings* of the new high-tech sports lounges, located on the Main Concourse and the arena's redesigned top level, the New City Terrace, show the look and feel of the lounges where sports fans can watch the Flyers, 76ers, and other Wells Fargo Center events along with other live events on nearly 100 screens while betting via the BetRivers Pennsylvania app on their personal mobile devices. Created by the same designer responsible for the new permanent sportsbook at the casino property on Delaware Avenue, DMAC Architecture of Chicago, these new lounges will have the same vibe and excitement.

"The Wells Fargo Center will be Rivers Casino Philadelphia's home away from home," said Rob Long, general manager of the casino property. "When fans walk into the Wells Fargo Center and the sports lounges, they'll feel the same excitement and comfort that will be available at the casino when our new state-of-the–art in-casino sportsbook is unveiled later this month."

The Rivers Casino Philadelphia Sports Lounge, located on the Main Concourse level, is located in the completely redesigned south end of the arena. It's an exciting 5,680 square-foot space that features 10, 86" screens grouped throughout the seating areas, mixed with odds boards and an additional 16, 65" monitors at the bar.

The BetRivers.com Sports Lounge, located on the New City Terrace, will face the bowl so fans can watch the live action as it happens below. The nearly 6,500-square-foot-lounge offers a fun and open environment that will also feature other spaces for fans to take in the game while betting online through the BetRivers.com Pennsylvania app on their personal mobile devices and enjoying Philly's favorite foods and drinks. Each space features club chairs, bar and table seating, as well as a custom 22-feet long by eight feet tall LED video wall that will anchor the viewing area, which has its own dedicated seating space. There are also dozens of live action screens, measuring 86", 65", and 50", respectively. Rivers Casino Philadelphia ambassadors will be in both lounges to assist interested, eligible guests in learning how to register for the betrivers.com online sportsbook so they can get in on the action.

"We can't wait for Philadelphia sports fans to experience these new sports lounges," said Mattias Stetz, COO of Rush Street Interactive, the operator of the in-casino and online sportsbooks for SugarHouse, soon to be Rivers Casino Philadelphia. "We know how passionate this city is when it comes to sports and we took great care to make sure these lounges have everything guests need to watch and get in on the action as it's happening."

The agreement between the Wells Fargo Center, BetRivers.com, and the soon-to-be Rivers Casino Philadelphia also forges a marketing partnership that includes advertising inside the arena's bowl and throughout the concourse as well as radio, billboards and digital media placements. The Wells Fargo Center is in the midst of "Transformation 2020," a $265 million initiative that is re-inventing the arena's live event experience through a series of major upgrades, including a massive new Kinetic 4K center-hung scoreboard, an all-inclusive event-level VIP club, and complete redesigns of both levels housing these lounges.

ABOUT RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE

Founded in 2012, Chicago-based Rush Street Interactive (RSI) launched its first betting site, PlaySugarHouse.com , in New Jersey in September 2016. The company subsequently made history by becoming the first operator in the United States to offer a fully integrated online sportsbook and casino. In addition, RSI was the first company to launch legal online sportsbooks both in Pennsylvania (PlaySugarHouse.com) and Indiana (BetRivers.com) as well as being the first to open a legal sportsbook in the state of New York (@ Rivers Casino in Schenectady). RSI also operates in-casino sportsbooks at Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh, SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia, and most recently, at the historic French Lick Resort in Indiana. RSI was the first US-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online sportsbook in Latin America (Rushbet.co in Colombia). Rush Street Interactive is also the developer and operator of a leading social gaming platform currently deployed at the group's affiliated land-based casinos and selected third party partners. Rush Street Interactive was named "Mobile Operator of the Year" in North America at the EGR North America Awards 2019 and "American Operator of the Year" & "Casino Operator of the Year" at the American Gambling Awards in 2019. For more information, visit rushstreetinteractive.com .

ABOUT SUGARHOUSE CASINO

Located along the Delaware Riverfront in Philadelphia, SugarHouse Casino features 1,755 slots, 105 table games, 62 hybrid gaming seats, a 28-table poker room and a designated Sportsbook area for live sports betting. The casino offers eight distinctive restaurants and bars — among them are Hugo's Frog Bar & Chop House, Tacconelli's Pizzeria, Saxbys and Geno's Steaks — riverfront views, live performances in The Event Center, free parking, and promotions and giveaways daily. SugarHouse, which opened in 2010, employs approximately 1,600 Team Members and has been voted a great place to work in Philadelphia. SugarHouse Casino is owned and operated by Rush Street Gaming and its affiliates. For more information, visit SugarHouseCasino.com.

