BetRivers.com To Add Online Casino To Its Popular Online Sportsbook Site In Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rush Street Interactive (RSI), through its partnership with Rivers Casino Philadelphia, is linking a BetRivers.com online casino to the existing Rivers Casino Pittsburgh online sportsbook. BetRivers.com players can immediately begin placing online and mobile wagers on an exciting range of slots and table games across the state of Pennsylvania. The online casino and sportsbook products share the same accounts & wallets for bettors' convenience. Players can switch seamlessly between the sportsbook and casino using phones, tablets and computers.

"We wanted to launch our award-winning online casino platform prior to the Super Bowl," said Richard Schwartz, president of Rush Street Interactive, which operates BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com. "Our experience in NJ and PA with PlaySugarHouse.com has validated that online sportsbook players also enjoy the full-services of our casinos, especially the table games."

BetRivers.com casino debuts with an exciting portfolio of table games, such as blackjack, roulette and baccarat, as well as a fast-growing slot library currently live with over 60 slot games, including the player popular Double Ruby™ and Atomic Meltdown™ slots from Everi. More games will be added quickly as additional game vendors obtain the necessary approvals to launch their game libraries in the Commonwealth. Players will enjoy what is considered to be one of the premiere loyalty programs in the industry--the extremely generous iRush Rewards program. Gaming media, and more importantly, the players themselves on our other sites in PA and NJ at PlaySugarHouse.com, rate these rewards and the easy-to-earn bonus structure as the best in the industry for offering incredible value to casual, moderate, and experienced gamblers.

BetRivers.com also offers the fastest bonus-to-cash conversion rate in the market. Unlike some of the other online casino sites, BetRivers.com's welcome offer for new players of a $250 match has just a one-time play through. So, just like in a brick & mortar casino, any winnings from the player's free play is real cash and available for instant withdrawal.

"We are proud to now offer more betting action and excitement by adding the online casino at BetRivers.com," said Schwartz. "The unique full service casino on PlaySugarHouse.com in PA, which launched in July using the same platform, has achieved market share of greater than 40% in Q4 of last year, and we expect players will similarly enjoy the BetRivers.com experience."

In addition to offering fast payouts, BetRivers.com accepts a market leading variety of deposit options, including credit and debit cards (Visa, Mastercard and Discover), ACH (e-check), Paypal, online banking, wire transfers, BetRivers pre-paid cards signed up for online, or cash deposits either at the Rivers Casino cage or at popular retail stores in the state through the PayNearMe service.

"Rush Street Interactive has grown market share in Pennsylvania and New Jersey on PlaySugarHouse.com, in large part due to the quality of the user experience and the time we've invested listening to what our players want to improve their experience in both the sportsbook and casino and by offering responsive customer service and fast payouts," said Schwartz. "We are proud to now bring that same first class, award-winning interactive casino service to players at BetRivers.com in Pennsylvania."

ABOUT RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE

Founded in 2012, Chicago-based Rush Street Interactive (RSI) launched its first betting site, PlaySugarHouse.com, in New Jersey in September 2016. The company subsequently made history by becoming the first operator in the United States to offer a fully integrated online sportsbook and casino. In addition, RSI was the first company to launch legal online sportsbooks both in Pennsylvania (PlaySugarHouse.com) and Indiana (BetRivers.com) as well as being the first to open a legal sportsbook in the state of New York (@ Rivers Casino in Schenectady). RSI also operates in-casino sportsbooks at Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh, Rivers Casino in Philadelphia, and most recently, at the historic French Lick Resort in Indiana. BetRivers.com is also the exclusive official sportsbook partner for the Philadelphia Flyers & Wells Fargo Center. RSI was the first US-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online sportsbook in Latin America (Rushbet.co in Colombia). Rush Street Interactive is also the developer and operator of a leading social gaming platform currently deployed at the group's affiliated land-based casinos and selected third party partners. Rush Street Interactive was named "Mobile Operator of the Year" in North America at the EGR North America Awards 2019 and "American Operator of the Year" & "Casino Operator of the Year" at the American Gambling Awards in 2019. For more information, visit rushstreetinteractive.com.

