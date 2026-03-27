Better by MTA Expands Its Global Elite Network with Distinguished New Platinum Members

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Better by MTA, the premier global platform connecting medical travelers with trusted facilitators and accredited healthcare providers, proudly announces the addition of distinguished new Platinum Members. These leaders in international hospital care, ophthalmology, aesthetic surgery, and healthcare facilitation further elevate the platform's commitment to quality, innovation, and seamless patient experiences worldwide.

The newest Platinum Members include:

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH)

At King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH), international patients from around the world are welcomed with compassionate, personalized, and innovative medical care. Through its International Healthcare Services, the hospital is dedicated to guiding patients through every step of their healthcare journey—ensuring comfort, clarity, and confidence from the first inquiry through full recovery.

The mission of KFSH is to deliver exceptional, personalized healthcare to international patients by connecting them with world-renowned specialists and advanced facilities while ensuring a seamless, comfortable, and stress-free experience. Its vision is to be the preferred global destination for international healthcare, recognized for advanced medical technologies, patient-centered care, and pioneering research.

Supporting this mission is an internationally certified team focused on providing a smooth and supportive experience for patients and their families. Certified Medical Travel Professionals manage the details of the care journey, while medical liaisons and case managers facilitate clear and continuous communication between patients, healthcare providers, and referring physicians. Multilingual support staff provide culturally sensitive assistance in patients' preferred languages, ensuring clear communication and personalized support throughout the treatment process.

FV Hospital – Vietnam

FV Hospital is a private hospital, wholly foreign-owned, established by a collective of French physicians led by Dr Jean-Marcel Guillon. The hospital formally opened its doors on April 11, 2003. In 2024, FV became a member of Thomson Medical Group - one of South-East Asia's leading healthcare providers, which has its headquarters in Singapore.

FV was the first hospital in the region to receive HAS certification (Haute Autorité de Santé) from the French National Authority for Health since 2007. It is also the only hospital in Southern Vietnam to have achieved JCI international accreditation four consecutive times, from 2016 to 2025. These prestigious international certifications reflect FV Hospital's commitment to patient safety and internationally recognized standards of care.

FV currently employs 1,500 staff, including more than 200 doctors from Vietnam, France, Germany, and several other countries. Operating twenty-four hours a day, FV provides a full range of medical services across more than 45 specialties. Over more than two decades, FV has served over six million patient visits, including well over a million international patients from more than 170 countries.

With the ambition of becoming a leading healthcare provider in Asia, FV offers direct billing with over 100 insurance companies and accepts Vietnam's national health insurance scheme, alongside a range of other financial support options. As a result, patients can access internationally accredited healthcare at approximately 50% of the cost of comparable hospitals in the region.

Dr. Isaac Hindi

American British Cowdray Medical Center (ABC), Santa Fe Campus – Mexico

Dr. Isaac Hindi is a highly respected ophthalmologist specializing in Cornea, Cataract, and Refractive Surgery at the American British Cowdray Medical Center (ABC) – Santa Fe Campus in Mexico City. ABC Medical Center has been recognized by Newsweek as one of the World's Best Hospitals 2024 and is widely regarded as the most prestigious private hospital in Mexico.

Board-certified by the Mexican Board of Ophthalmology and the International Council of Ophthalmology (ICO), Dr. Hindi has completed advanced international fellowship training in Cornea and Refractive Surgery, with further specialized programs in Israel and Latin America.

ABC Medical Center is Joint Commission International (JCI) accredited and Magnet® recognized by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), distinctions reflecting the highest standards in global healthcare quality, safety, and patient-centered care. For over 14 consecutive years, both ABC campuses have maintained JCI accreditation, underscoring their unwavering commitment to international excellence.

Dr. Hindi offers comprehensive ophthalmology services including advanced cataract surgery, corneal transplantation, glaucoma management and surgery, retinal treatments, ICL surgery, intracorneal ring implantation, and refractive procedures. Services are available in English, Spanish, and Hebrew.

Dr. Patrick Tonnard, MD, PhD

CEO & Founder, Coupure Center for Plastic Surgery & Aesthetic Medical Center 2 (EMC²) – Ghent, Belgium

Dr. Patrick Tonnard is a world-renowned, board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon recognized globally as a pioneer in facial rejuvenation. As CEO and Founder of the Coupure Center for Plastic Surgery and EMC² in Belgium, he leads two of Europe's most respected aesthetic institutions.

Dr. Tonnard is the creator of groundbreaking techniques including the MACS-lift and nanofat grafting, innovations that have transformed global standards for natural, minimally invasive facial rejuvenation. His regenerative approach integrates advanced surgical techniques with stem-cell-based fat grafting methods, delivering results that look natural and endure for 10–15 years.

With more than 100 peer-reviewed scientific publications, over 250 international lectures and live surgical demonstrations, and seven published books, Dr. Tonnard combines clinical mastery with academic leadership. His practice is especially recognized for natural facial rejuvenation and specialized male facial aesthetics, offering patients refined outcomes that restore vitality while preserving individuality.

Emerge Medical Travel

Emerge Medical Travel is a reliable healthcare facilitation platform that links patients from all over the world with AACI-accredited hospitals and well-known Indian medical professionals. Our mission is to create smooth, customized medical journeys that are guided by compassion, safety, and clarity at every stage.

The outstanding patient experience is at the core of our philosophy. Beyond medical care, we make sure each person has a comfortable healing environment, seamless coordination, and substantial support.

Emerge incorporates the Better App, a digital tool that streamlines patient-hospital communication, document sharing, and treatment coordination, in collaboration with the Medical Tourism Association (MTA). This improved system raises the standard of care for patients worldwide, increases transparency, and fosters trust.

Emerge Medical Travel empowers patients to get top-notch healthcare by combining clinical excellence, compassionate service, as well as innovative technologies. The company is driven by a commitment to quality and integrity.

Strengthening the Global Medical Travel Ecosystem

The addition of these Platinum Members reinforces Better by MTA's mission to build a trusted, technology-driven ecosystem that connects patients with vetted providers and facilitators who meet the highest international standards.

Jonathan Edelheit, CEO of the Medical Tourism Association, stated:

"Better by MTA was created to bring greater transparency, quality, and coordination to the global medical travel industry. Welcoming these new Platinum Members further strengthens our network of world-class providers and facilitators committed to patient safety, innovation, and excellence. These leaders exemplify the level of quality and professionalism that medical travelers deserve."

As global demand for cross-border healthcare continues to grow, Better by MTA remains at the forefront of advancing trust, technology integration, and patient-centered solutions worldwide.

About Better by MTA

Better by MTA is a global platform that bridges the key players in the medical tourism ecosystem, connecting medical travelers, qualified facilitators, and accredited providers to drive a seamless medical travel process. Better provides access to trusted providers, robust education, financing options, and unparalleled quality care, improving the medical travel experience.

To learn more, visit better.medicaltourism.com.