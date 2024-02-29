Better Earth Expands Farmer's Fiber Line of Compostable Foodservice Products with New SKUs and Regen Ag Materials

All Materials Locally Grown by US Farmers; Company Also Adds New Team Members

ATLANTA, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Earth, a pioneering force in certified compostable foodservice packaging solutions, today announced an expansion of its Farmer's Fiber Collection molded packaging collection to include compostable clamshells with various sizes and compartment options as well as plates and bowls. The line also has been reformulated to increase sustainability and company support for American farmers with new materials grown using regenerative agricultural practices.

Better Earth Farmer’s Fiber

In addition, Better Earth has expanded its core team for the second time in two months in response to ongoing business growth.

Better Earth's Farmer's Fiber Collection is now crafted from a blend of high-yield feedstock crops such as miscanthus, switchgrass, and sorghum grown by US farmers. Locally made in Tennessee, the products offer durability, leak resistance, and compatibility with both hot and cold foods but also demonstrate moisture, oil, and grease resistance while being PFAS-free.

The collection also embodies the principles of a circular economy, breaking down into valuable biomass within weeks in commercial composting facilities and thereby reducing landfill waste and harmful emissions. The development of these products supports local American farmers by providing a stable income source through long-term contracts, contributing to rural economic growth and job creation.

The new products have been joined by new team members to support Better Earth's expanding market penetration and help customers meet and exceed their sustainability goals. New hires include Marc Sallaz, Director of Sales for Chain Accounts – West Coast; David Lay-Herrera, Territory Sales Manager – Florida; Geoffrey McCullough, Territory Sales Manager – Georgia and Alabama; and Patrick Cunningham, Director of Sales for Pacific Northwest and Canada. All bring extensive experience and a commitment to sustainability and environmental advocacy.

About Better Earth

Better Earth is a leader in sustainable foodservice packaging solutions. We offer a full range of commercially compostable products, including plates, bowls, trays, containers, cutlery, cups, and lids. Our product line is made entirely from sustainable materials such as bamboo, sugarcane, FSC Certified paper, and bio-based resins, making them a viable alternative to traditional plastics and virgin wood fiber packaging. Better Earth's products meet ASTM and EN standards for compostability. We are committed to helping customers meet their sustainability goals and strengthening the circular economy by leading sustainability initiatives across the value chain.

