Better EQ in leadership yields results in all industries

News provided by

EQ Europe

31 May, 2023, 00:41 ET

Change often leads to an impact on the work environment. But there is an effort that many overlook: to utilize emotional intelligence, which is strongly connected to decision-making, flexibility, conflict management, and self-awareness. These qualities are often crucial for driving effective leadership.

STOCKHOLM, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emotional intelligence is a concept that was introduced about 20 years ago. Since then, many companies have been working with EQ as a tool, and it has shown results. EQ Europe's review of reports and research in the field, along with EQ Europe's collective experience, demonstrates that investing in EQ yields results in various industries. Here are some examples:

  • In most jobs, 40-60% of success factors are tied to EQ, and for leaders, it can be as high as 85%.
  • By introducing EQ, a global hotel chain increased its market share by 23%, reduced employee turnover by 20%, and saw a 10% increase in customer satisfaction.
  • For banks, customer loyalty is a critical success factor. Investing in EQ resulted in a 5% improvement in customer retention, doubling the margins.
  • Companies in the finance industry that invested in EQ experienced a direct increase in the number of deals and pipeline opportunities for each advisor/salesperson who underwent the program.
  • Restaurants led by managers with higher EQ showed 22% annual growth compared to the average 15% (i.e., 34% higher).

The most in-demand programs right now are EQ FOR LEADERS and EQ FOR IT/TECH.

"We are happy to share more about how you and your company can embark on the journey of creating an EQ culture that enables managers to be effective leaders and allows employees to feel passionate about their jobs and perform at a high level, which is often required in today's society," says Jenny Westergård, CEO of EQ Europe.

Please read more about what one of our customers thought about their participation in the EQ coaching program for their personal development:

Voices from our customers

EQ skills such as self-esteem, stress management, adaptability, and social awareness can be measured and developed.

Listen to Margareta Sjölund, PhD, psychologist and founder of EQ Europe and Kandidata Asia, about the importance of measuring how investments in emotional intelligence turn out in companies: 

Why measure EQ in your company? (Film subtitled in English)

For more information, please contact Jenny Westergård, CEO of EQ Europe, at [email protected] or +46 (0)70 763 30 11. 

www.eqeurope.com

SOURCE EQ Europe

Also from this source

EQ Europe: Researchers predict whether AI can take over everything

"S" in ESG, social- and people sustainability will be legislated in EU 2024 :EQ Europe

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.